4 tips for resisting temptation during the holidays

The holidays are a time of gathering with friends and family and lots (and lots) of food. With social pressure, the desire to please your hosts, and decadent dishes right in front of you, it can be very tempting to indulge and eat more than you usually would. It is hard to resist all of the temptations. You have worked so hard to be diligent about your health and what you eat, and then that goes out the window.

But it does not have to be that way. You can still be in control. Below, the Herbalife Nutrition team shares a few tips on how to navigate the final stretch of the year and resist temptations that might set you back.

While you might be inclined to pause all physical activity until next year, do not. Keep moving by taking a daily walk around the neighbourhood, going to the park with your dog, or doing a few home workouts that will get your heart pumping. The smallest exercise will help keep you focused on your overall goals and make getting into your normal routine easier when you return from your break. To keep you moving, hydrated and energised, sip on an effervescent to stay refreshed and help you get active.

Avoid the urge to overindulge The holiday season is known for its indulgences. From cocktails by the pool to second (and sometimes, third) helpings of pudding, it is hard not to give in to the many temptations surrounding this time of year. To avoid undoing all your hard work throughout the year, try making more conscious decisions when it comes to food and beverage choices.

Drink more water, remember your green and try alternative recipes for holiday favourites. Dodge the stress that comes with overspending. Picture: Pexels Dodge the stress that comes with overspending January somehow always feels two months long. Why? Because we tend to splurge over the holiday and spend more money than we typically would.

Avoid the headaches and sleepless nights wishing for your next pay cheque and put your mental (and financial) wellness first. Set a spending budget and stick to it. There is no point in overexerting your bank accounts on presents and food, and then pinching pennies in the long January weeks. And remember, you do not need to buy everyone presents. Be smart with your money and do not get swept away by the festive excitement. Try to start the new year with fewer mental and financial pressures.

Prioritise rest and relaxation As much as we look forward to relaxing and making the most of the break from work, we rarely spend time just unwinding when we need to. Typically, our holidays are full of social events and family functions that distract us from getting some much-needed rest.