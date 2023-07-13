4 tips to help you protect yourself and your home this winter

With the winter chill gripping the country, protecting yourself and your home is crucial. Though winter may be associated with the crackling of a fireplace and cosy nights indoors, colder months come with their fair share of risks for homeowners. According to Karen Rimmer, Head of Distribution at PSG Insure, low temperatures and windy weather, as well as heavy rainfall in some parts of the country, could result in costly damages.

“By proactively addressing some of these risks, you can ensure a safe and stress-free winter season for you and your home,” said Rimmer. Here are four ways that homeowners can prepare for and mitigate any unnecessary winter-related risks, according to the head of distribution. Keep warm but stay watchful

Rimmer said that ongoing load shedding had placed South African households under even more pressure this year, and as a result, many have turned to portable gas heaters and wood fires for non-electrical internal heating. However, these alternatives also present several risks to your home and your health. She said that when using fireplaces, it’s important to prevent blockages caused by smoke and soot by having chimneys regularly checked and cleared as blocked or dysfunctional chimneys increase the risk of a house fire, and the excess emission of carbon monoxide can pose a serious health risk.

“When using gas systems for cooking and heating, it’s also important to have your gas tank installed by qualified professionals. Gas equipment must also be installed in accordance with South African Bureau of Standards' requirements. Once these requirements have been adequately met, homeowners will be issued with a certificate of conformity – an essential document that is required in the event of a gas-related insurance claim,” said Rimmer. Stay safe while powering up

Rimmer also revealed that load shedding had made a dent in the volume of electricity being used by households during an average day. Thus winter places power systems under increased pressure due to the ongoing use of appliances like tumble-dryers and electrical room heaters. She said chances are some appliances will be in use when load shedding happens, which increases the risk of a power surge once power is restored. “You can manage the risk of damage to appliances by switching off all appliances at the plug until the power has been restored. Surge protectors are also an effective way of protecting appliances from sudden electrical spikes.

“Depending on your insurer, having surge protection may be a prerequisite for getting a claim approved and will certainly work in your favour in optimising the chances of a speedy payout for electrical damage,” she said. Preventing water damage on your property South African winters can often usher in some torrential rain, particularly in regions surrounding the Cape Peninsula. If water is not prevented from leaking into homes, seeping into walls and supporting structures, as well as absorbing into flooring, the damage can be extensive.

In the longer term, moisture damage can lead to problems such as mould and mildew, which can have health implications for those who live in your home. Rimmer said that one of the most common mistakes that homeowners make heading into the colder season, is failing to perform maintenance checks and duties on their homes, including repairing all roof leaks, checking that roof tiles are secure and cleaning all gutters to allow for the free flow of water. “This is one of the factors that insurers will look into when considering claims related to water damage. Failure to produce proof that you have made efforts to maintain and repair your roof when needed may lead to your claim being repudiated,” said Rimmer.

It's time for a geyser health check And finally, another common claim associated with colder weather, according to Rimmer, is burst geysers. She said that sudden drops in temperature could cause geyser tanks to expand and contract at a higher rate than in warmer months, which can make your geyser more susceptible to malfunctioning.