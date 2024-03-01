4 ways to make the most of the bits left in a peanut butter jar

If you have been nervous about buying peanut butter because of the product recall over health risks and you are looking for ways to use the last bit that is in your cupboard or fridge, we are here to help you. On Tuesday, February 27, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) called upon all manufacturers of peanut butter to waste no time in testing their products for unsafe levels of aflatoxin.

As a matter of fact, the consumer commission’s notice this week compelled manufacturers to test the aflatoxin levels in their products, including peanut butter-based products and those that contain peanuts, and present their results to the regulatory body within 14 days. The development follows the recall of various peanut butter products earlier this month over concerns about the high levels of a fungus-produced toxin, aflatoxin. These included Pick n Pay No Name Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Smooth Peanut Butter, Eden Crunch Peanut Butter, and certain batches of Dis-Chem’s Lifestyle Food peanut butter.

Peanut butter is one of the most popular condiments in South Africa. Picture: Pexels/Grabwoska Acting national consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza said the commission was concerned about the high rate of recalls. “The commission has issued a notice in terms of Section 60 (2) (a) of the CPA to manufacturers and suppliers of peanut butter. The notice requires suppliers to immediately conduct an urgent investigation, test their products for aflatoxin, and present their results to the commission within 14 days of receiving the notice. “Suppliers are also required to submit their Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point Certificates.”

In addition, the NCC extended the same call to other suppliers of products with peanuts, to also investigate and submit their results to the NCC. “While investigating their products, manufacturers, importers and retailers are urged to take immediate corrective measures where their products are found to be unsafe. “These include removing the products from the shelves following the NCC’s product recall protocols, informing relevant regulators in the space, as well as notifying consumers,” said Mabuza.

That being said, here are some ways to make the most of that last spoonful of your peanut butter condiment: Peanut butter is one of the most popular condiments in South Africa. Picture: Pexels/Grabwoska Make hot cocoa Add cocoa, suga, and warm milk to the near-empty jar of peanut butter. Don’t make it too hot or you run the risk of shattering the glass or melting the plastic. Screw the lid back on and shake hard. Pour into a mug (or drink directly from the jar).

Amp up your coffee Rather than waste the last bits of peanut butter, use the jar as a shaker to inspire your morning pick-me-up with some nutty flavour. To do this, pour a fresh shot of espresso into the peanut butter jar, give it a good shake with the lid on, then open it and add oat milk, vanilla bean paste and honey.

Put the lid back on shake for a few seconds. Pour it into a cup filled with ice for sipping. Make overnight oats Many people’s favourite way to use the last of their peanut butter is to make overnight oats in an almost empty jar. Throw in some oats, almond milk, mashed banana, and cinnamon, and leave in the fridge overnight.

When you wake up, all it takes is a quick stir to ensure the peanut butter has been incorporated and you have a healthy breakfast ready to go. If you want, you can also add extra toppings like sliced fruit, fresh berries, or chopped nuts in the morning. Make your ice cream taste even better