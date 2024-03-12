4 ways to use leftover tomato purée

Most of us do not like wasting food but sometimes, we do not have the option to use leftover food so we end up throwing it away. Leftovers can become a kitchen burden, and for financial reasons, it is advisable to use them mindfully. Tomato purée, a staple ingredient prepared abundantly, is no exception.

If you struggle to make the most of it, worry not. We have compiled a list of five ways to re-purpose leftover tomato purée. Making pasta sauce from leftover tomato purée is also a great way to use leftover tomato purée. Tomato chutney For a quick solution, try making a simple tomato chutney from leftover tomato purée. This condiment complements many Indian meals, among them Idli, dosa and vada. Prepare it by blending tomato purée with spices, garlic and ginger, and serve it fresh.

Pasta sauce Making pasta sauce from leftover tomato purée is also a great way to use any leftover tomato purée. You can make an Indian version of pasta sauce and store it in your refrigerator. All you need do is use a combination of sweetness and saltiness in the dish. Combine the tomato purée with some spices, herbs, garlic and onions, and cook them on low flame until the sauce thickens.

Then, add boiled pasta and some cheese. Your delicious red sauce pasta will be prepared in no time. This is an easy way to cook red sauce pasta without having to buy a lot of ingredients. Blend tomato purée into a barbecue sauce It is easy to make your own BBQ sauce from your store cupboard, and it's tasty, too. Use it to marinate ribs or chicken before putting on the barbecue and serve as a condiment on the side.

To make in a pan, mix together 5 tablespoons malt vinegar, 110g brown sugar, 4 tablespoons water, 3 tablespoons tomato purée, 1 tablespoon mustard, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce and a pinch of paprika. Bring to a boil, simmer for 2 minutes, until thick, then leave to cool. Tomato soup

Making tomato soup from leftover tomato purée is an obvious way to make sure that you do not waste leftover purée. This is also a favourite of many people and is made by combining a lot of herbs, vegetable broth, spices and water. Place tomato purée in a pot. Add some water to make the consistency of the mixture thinner and heat it on low flame. Add some salt and adjust the consistency of the soup by taking care of the water level. Add some spices and herbs.