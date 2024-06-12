5 Cape Town activities to consider this Father’s Day

As Father's Day approaches, families are searching for the perfect way to celebrate Dad and show him just how special he is. Understanding what men want in a gift is often like solving a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded. Unlike us who may provide clear cues or even curate wish lists, men often maintain a stoic mystery about their desires.

And, more often than not, men's gift preferences tend to lean towards practicality —gadgets, tools or sports equipment. While these are reliable choices, they often lack the emotional resonance we aim for in a Father’s Day gift. The trick is to find something that marries utility with sentiment, a combination that is easier said than done. This year, celebrate Father's Day with a special trip to Spice Route Destination, located in the beautiful Paarl Winelands, just a short drive from Cape Town. It's the perfect place for a memorable day out with Dad and the family.

Passport to adventure This pocket-sized booklet will guide you and dad through a delightful tasting journey. Picture: Supplied Get ready to explore with the Spice Route Passport! This pocket-sized booklet will guide you and dad through a delightful tasting journey. What's included?

6 Spice Route wines 6 Jewell’s charcuterie, 4 CBC premium beers; 2 Wilderer Distillery spirits (fynbos and rose water gin with tonic water); and A selection of chocolates from The Chocolate Room by Beyers.

Allow about two hours for this experience. How to get your passport Buy your passport at the Guest Information Office upon arrival or conveniently online.

Opening times: tastings are available daily from 9am to 4pm (last tasting at 4.30pm). Cost: R315 per person. For more information, call 021 863 5200 or email [email protected].

Paarl trails: family fun in nature The Paarl Adventure Trails are a great way to work up an appetite. Picture: Chris Hitchcock/PhotoSport-ZA Why not explore Paarl Trails with your family? You can wander through the beautiful mountain tracks around Spice Route which are perfect for hiking, running or mountain biking. Enjoy stunning views and fresh air, it's the best way to work up an appetite. Buy your day permit easily with SnapScan at the trail start, online or by credit card at the Information Centre.

Cost for day permit: R80 – R100 Opening times: Monday – Sunday, sunrise – sunset Information Centre Hours: Monday – Sunday, 8am – 5pm

Contact: [email protected] Enjoy beer tasting If your Dad loves beer, he must visit the Cape Brewing Company where you can taste top-quality beers brewed by expert brewmaster Wolfgang Koedel.

From pilsners to lagers, there's a beer for everyone's taste. You can try four beers for R60 or seven for R85. Pick your favourite and take home a crate or two! Opening times: Monday – Sunday, 10am – 5pm (last tasting at 4.30pm) Contact: 021 863 2270, [email protected]

Taste award-winning spirits Give dad a special treat at Wilderer Distillery where you can taste award-winning spirits like grappa, eau-de-vie and gin made with top-quality ingredients and German distilling tools. There are tasting options for everyone. Try three spirits for R60 per person or pick three long drinks for R120 per person. For something unique, book the "Blend Your Own Gin" session for R495 per person.

You both can mix different botanicals to create a custom gin, take home a 500ml bottle and even name it yourselves. Make sure to book in advance for this unforgettable experience. Opening times: Monday – Sunday: 10am – 6pm (last tasting at 5.30pm) Contact: 021 863 4367, [email protected]

Experience wine tasting At Spice Route Wines, you can spoil Dad with a unique wine-tasting experience. Picture: Nickey Bothma Take him to Spice Route Wines for a special wine tasting. Enjoy small-batch wines from the Swartland paired with charcuteries or desserts for a luxurious experience. Start with the Winemaker’s Journey at R75 per person, tasting six different wines. For a savoury twist, choose the Wine & Charcuterie Journey at R120 per person, featuring six wines matched with Jewell’s cured meats.

Veggie lovers can opt for the Wine & Vegetarian Journey at R120 per person. For a sweet treat, try the Wine & Dessert Journey at R150 per person, which pairs four wines with delicious desserts. Opening times: Monday to Sunday, 10am - 5pm (last tasting at 4pm). The dessert pairing is only available Wednesday to Sunday, from 11.30am to 4 pm. Contact: 021 863 5200 or [email protected].

La Grapperia Pizza & Bistro Treat the whole family and spoil Dad at La Grapperia Pizza & Bistro. Enjoy amazing German-Italian food, award-winning craft spirits and a fantastic atmosphere. Savour wood-fired, thin-crust pizzas, along with other tasty family-friendly dishes. Sip on Wilderer Distillery’s award-winning gin and tonic. Don't miss their sundowner drinks at the beach bar for a perfect ending to the day.

Opening times: Monday to Thursday: 11am to 6pm (last kitchen orders at 5 pm) Friday to Saturday: 11am to 10pm (last kitchen orders at 8.30pm) Sunday: 11am to 6pm (last kitchen orders at 5 pm)