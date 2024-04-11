5 creative ways to use leftover buttermilk

Often overlooked in the kitchen, leftover buttermilk can make so much more than just a beverage. For the unversed, buttermilk is made by churning butter from cream. Buttermilk is packed with vitamins and minerals that can help strengthen your bones and support a healthy digestive system. It is extremely versatile and you can add as many ingredients to it as you want.

Buttermilk is best enjoyed fresh but often we end up storing it rather than drinking it. If you are someone who usually finds themselves in this spot, then worry not. Here are five ways to use leftover buttermilk at home. Buttermilk gives pizza dough a smooth, springy texture and a golden-brown crust once it is baked. Picture: Pexels/Rene Strgar In pizza dough

Buttermilk gives pizza dough a smooth, springy texture and a golden-brown crust once it is baked. Simply replace the water in your basic pizza dough recipe with the same quantity of buttermilk, and presto. Make traditional vegetable curry Buttermilk is the main ingredient in Indian vegetable curry, flavoured with aromatic toasted spices like turmeric, cumin and garam masala.

The fragrant dish tastes even better as leftovers since the potatoes soak up all of the traditional flavours. A homemade baked good can always benefit from a good pour of thick, creamy buttermilk. Picture: Pexels/Maria Stella Inzone Use it in baked goods A homemade baked good can always benefit from a good pour of thick, creamy buttermilk. Whether you are craving biscuits, scones, shortcakes, chocolate cake, or even brownies, there are many recipes on Google that use buttermilk as an ingredient.

Make a dip for chips and veggies Buttermilk is a common ingredient in dip recipes of all kinds because it adds a tangy flavour and slightly thick consistency. To make a great dip with buttermilk, simply combine buttermilk with other ingredients, such as herbs, spices, vegetables or cheese, and mix well. You can then serve the dip immediately or chill it in the refrigerator for a few hours to allow the flavours to develop.