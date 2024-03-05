5 essentials to help create the perfect autumn wardrobe capsule

Summer is almost over and while the weather is still warm in many parts of South Africa, autumn conditions are expected to arrive in the coming weeks. So while it might not officially be time to pack away your summer dresses, sandals and shorts, you might want to start transitioning your wardrobe in anticipation of the change in weather.

There is somewhat of an art to this but it also doesn't mean that you have to splurge huge amounts of money to revamp your wardrobe. By using just a few simple items, we have compiled a simple guide on how to create an autumn wardrobe capsule, which is a minimalist collection of clothes that can be put together in different ways to cover a variety of outfits and occasions. These multi-tasking pieces will not only save you time but they can also be a wardrobe investment and can help you navigate the confusing and ever-changing autumn weather conditions.

And because fashion is all about functionality and self-expression, this autumn wardrobe capsule also allows you to be creative and to play around with your outfits. Denim jeans are essential for all seasons, including autumn. Picture: Instagram A good pair of denim jeans This is a must-have for any season but particularly so in autumn. A pair of well-fitting jeans can be worn for many occasions, including work, social gatherings or while just going about your daily routine.

It can also be paired with a variety of other clothing items, which makes it ideal for a season with differing weather conditions. And whether you choose a dark or light blue pair, a grey or black ones, you can never go wrong with a good pair of jeans. There are also many styles to choose from including more relaxed fits and more fitted denims.

A chunky sweater is an autumn must-have. Picture: Instagram Chunky sweater The over-sized look remains in fashion vogue and while a chunky sweater will make you look trendy and stylish, it will also keep you warm during the colder autumn days and nights. It can also be paired with a variety of different bottoms, from jeans, formal trousers, a skirt or joggers. For added appeal, choose a sweater in a bright and bold shade to ensure that you stand out from the crowd.

A LBD is a timeless clothing item. Picture: Instagram Little Black Dress (LBD) This clothing item remains a fan-favourite all year round and in any season. It is a simple, elegant and timeless piece which you can turn to for many different occasions. The allure of the LBD is that it can be worn in so many different ways.

This makes it an autumn must-have as you can wear it by itself during warmer days, or with stockings or tights and under a coat when the weather is cooler. A neutral pair of sneakers is a wardrobe must-have. Picture: Instagram Sneakers With the comfort and athleisure style set to be a mainstay in the fashion world, having a good, stylish and reliable pair of sneakers in your closet is essential.

Whether they are flat, chunky or somewhere in-between, it all depends on your personal taste. And while you might want to experiment with different colours, a pair of sneakers in a versatile neutral black or white shade will make putting outfits together effortless as they match with any style or aesthetic. A black trench coat is a good way to inject some flavour into your wardrobe. Picture: Instagram Trench coat