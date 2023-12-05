5 foods you should be eating to help fight year-end fatigue

The moment we feel low on energy or tired, we turn to caffeinated drinks or energy bars to perk up. A cup of coffee, a can of energy drink, a granola bar, or some sugary snack looks so appealing when we are tired. But do these choices help?

Doctors and nutritionists believe that these may provide an initial energy high but soon the levels plummet, and we end up feeling more tired than before. Below we share some of the foods to help you fight fatigue and finish off the year feeling strong. Avocados are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that give your body energy that will last for hours. Picture: Lisa Fotios Avocados

Avocados are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that give your body energy that will last for hours. They contain lots of fibre, keeping your blood sugar stable so you can avoid those sugar highs, followed by the lows. Try adding avocado to your morning fruit plate, throw it into a smoothie for a delicious creamy consistency, or pair your eggs with sliced avocado for an extra boost. Green tea

It’s no secret that green tea has a slew of health benefits. The combination of caffeine and L-theanine gives you energy without the jitters. Research suggests that green tea boosts brain power, which may come in handy when you are down to the wire at work. Store-bought varieties of green tea often have lots of added sugar, so take the time to brew a cup yourself if possible.

Kale is said to be one of the richest nutrient sources on earth, jam-packed with the essential vitamins and minerals that your brain depends on. Picture: Pexels/Sebastian Coman Photography Kale Kale is said to be one of the richest nutrient sources on earth, jam-packed with the essential vitamins and minerals that your brain depends on. Kale is also a source of plant-based iron, a nutrient required - especially for vegetarians and vegans - to carry oxygen to our tissues and cells.

Low levels of iron in the body can lead to exhaustion and feelings of tiredness. Beans and lentils Beans and lentils are packed with protein, which is essential for keeping you energised throughout the day.

And because said protein comes from a plant, you will also get a good dose of vitamins and minerals that are energising for your body, including electrolytes like potassium and magnesium. Water Whenever we are tired, we almost always forget to account for dehydration. Water helps the body to work optimally without adding any calories.