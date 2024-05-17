5 honey face masks that will benefit your skin

The best properties are found in natural ingredients when it comes to skin treatments. That is why most people are leaning towards more natural ingredients instead of relying on expensive skincare products.

One of the best ingredients for skin care is honey. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects help a lot in reducing acne and breakouts. The properties found in honey work overtime in reducing the bacteria that causes pimples, blackheads and whiteheads. They also help to treat the redness and inflammation associated with breakouts. If you don’t know how to use honey on your face, worry not because we have a few face masks you can try at home.

Honey and lemon juice Mixing honey and freshly squeezed lemon juice to make a mask helps clear scars and spots. This mask can be used three to four times a week as it helps soothe inflammation. Honey and aloe vera

Aloe vera is known as a skin cell booster and helps reduce redness and inflammation. When combined with honey, the two work together to reduce acne-causing bacteria, resulting in glowing skin. Honey and olive oil Olive oil has antioxidant properties that help prevent premature ageing. Since it is a hydrating ingredient, when combined with a natural antibacterial ingredient like honey, it forms a moisturising mask that works wonders on dry skin, keeping it moisturised.

Honey and plain yoghurt Yoghurt is known for promoting a natural glow by softening and gently exfoliating the skin, while the antioxidants found in honey help hydrate the skin. Together, these ingredients help brighten the skin for an even skin tone. And if you have oily skin, you can add oatmeal to your mask to help absorb all the excess oil.