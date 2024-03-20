5 Indian superfoods you should include in your diet

Ever since the pandemic, we’ve all become more conscious of our health and many people have started adding all kinds of ingredients to their diet. Many of us turned towards new vegetables and fruits, while some made the best out of the ingredients they were already used to. But with all these changes, did you know that certain Indian superfoods can also aid your health?

Indian cuisine is bustling with super nutritious ingredients. However, before you add these to your diet, kindly consult a medical professional. Check out some of these superfoods below. Turmeric is an important ingredient in Indian cooking. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Turmeric

This is an important ingredient in Indian cooking. Turmeric is known for its detoxification properties and is beneficial for the cardiovascular system. Some studies have also pointed out that it can fight certain types of cancers. Ghee Ghee, or clarified butter, is a staple in Indian cooking and is often used as a cooking medium or for drizzling over dishes. Contrary to popular belief, ghee is a healthy fat. It contains butyric acid, which supports gut health and improves digestion.

A spoonful of ghee with your morning meal can provide energy and nourishment. Chickpeas A great alternative to meat-based proteins, the popularity of chickpeas is increasing around the world. Chickpeas are considered a high-protein, high-fibre legume. Because they are so satiating, they can even help you lose weight.

Chickpeas are filled with essential minerals and are a great source of vitamin B6. Whether they are in a spicy chana curry or churned into hummus, chickpeas are probably the tastiest health food in the world. A great alternative to meat-based proteins – the popularity of chickpeas is increasing around the world. Picture: Pexels/Alesia Kozik Fenugreek

Fenugreek, a herb commonly used in Indian cuisine, boasts a range of health benefits. It is known to aid digestion, promote blood-sugar control and support lactation in new mothers. Fenugreek seeds and leaves are used in various dishes, adding a distinct flavour and aroma. Incorporate fenugreek into your cooking by preparing a fenugreek-infused chicken curry, a vibrant fenugreek salad or a flavourful fenugreek-spiced bread. Amaranth leaves and grain