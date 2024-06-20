5 make-up ideas for the Hollywoodbets Durban July

Preparations are under way for Africa’s richest horse racing event, the Hollywoodbets Durban July. While outfits are important when attending this prestigious event, let’s not forget about the make-up.

You need to wear make-up that will complement your outfit, making sure you are among the best dressed. The Hollywoodbets Durban July is one of those events where you must let your creative juices flow without limits. So, treat your body like a canvas and show off those impeccable make-up skills. Below are make-up ideas you can rock at the event.

Bold eyes You can never go wrong with bold eye make-up because it elevates your overall look. Since the theme is “Ride the Wave”, think about blue eyeshadow and white mascara, that way, you’ll look trendier. You can also add crystals for more enhancement.

High cheekbone effect Make concealer and highlight your best friend to achieve the high cheekbone effect. Not only will you look like a model but you will also reveal more of your facial features like the eyes. You can never go wrong with bold eyes and high cheekbones. Picture: Pexels Full glam

If there’s an event that needs you to go all out for, it’s this one. If it means hiring a make-up artist, so be it. But make sure you do a full face beat glam. I’m talking about cut crease, highlighter and false lashes – go all out and make sure you look like a superstar. Natural glow

Some people prefer subtle make-up no matter what, and that is okay. If you are one of them, you can wear a tinted serum or concealer instead of a foundation. Switch eyeshadow with a gloss for a watery eyelids effect, making it perfect for the theme. A nude lipstick and mascara will complete the look. Matte make-up

The Hollywoodbest Durban July is all about being bold, and you may want to do that with your eyes and lips by wearing bold colours. However, when it comes to the face, you will keep it as natural as possible. That way, you’ll still be able to leave a remarkable impression. Whichever make-up look you choose, don’t forget to put on a setting spray so that it stays intact for longer without any creases.