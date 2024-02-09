5 mayonnaise substitutes to help you eat healthier dishes

Summertime is the season that foods featuring mayonnaise seem to be at every beach picnic, backyard gathering and on lunch and dinner menus. You will often find it among platters piled high with sandwiches and sliders and blended into creamy dips and dressings for potato and pasta salads. But mayonnaise also has a lot of fat and calories.

Some people are steering clear from it and seeking out other delicious spreads they can use in its place. Below, we look at some nutritious alternatives for your sandwich. Low-fat plain Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt is a nutrition superstar – and a versatile one at that. Try mixing some into your favourite salad, be it tuna, egg, chicken, or potato, Or smear it onto your sandwiches. Tahini Tahini is a Mediterranean paste made from sesame seeds. It is a good source of healthy fats. It is often added to hummus but also makes a good base for a salad dressing, a creamy dipping sauce, and a tasty spread for sandwiches.

It adds a delicious nutty flavour and creaminess to your sandwiches, salads and more. Hummus Hummus is also an amazing substitute for mayonnaise. It is made from chickpeas (which are full of protein and fibre), tahini (sesame seed paste), olive oil (full of healthy fats), lemon juice and spices.

You can get it pre-made from any grocery store, or you can make it yourself (for a healthier and even more delicious version). It is smooth, nutty, slightly tangy and has a similar creamy consistency to mayo. You can use it in swaps, as a sandwich spread (it works great in a chicken sandwich, for example, but also most other sandwiches), or as a dip for veggies and chips.

Avocado While it is not a condiment, sliced (or mashed) avocado lends creaminess, which makes it a surprisingly good mayonnaise substitute for burgers, wraps, sandwiches and even egg salad. Avocados are a good source of healthy fats – especially monounsaturated fatty acids – along with fibre to help keep you feeling fuller for longer. You can also whip up some guacamole for a flavour-packed topper.