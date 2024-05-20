5 mistakes you are making with your diet

In today's fast-paced and convenience-driven world, maintaining a healthy diet has become increasingly challenging for many individuals. However, the significance of healthy eating cannot be overstated. A well-balanced diet plays a vital role in our overall well-being, influencing our physical health, mental clarity and energy levels.

Below, we will delve into some of the common mistakes people make when trying to eat healthily. By understanding these pitfalls and gaining practical insights, you will be equipped to make informed choices and navigate the path to a healthier lifestyle. Skipping breakfast seems like a simple way to cut calories, but it can make you hungrier the rest of the day. Picture: Pexels Skipping breakfast

Skipping breakfast seems like a simple way to cut calories, but it can make you hungry the rest of the day. This may lead to unplanned snacking at work and eating a supersized portion at lunch, making your calorie count soar. But breakfasts that are high in protein and fibre can curb hunger throughout the day. In fact, studies show that people who eat breakfast every morning are more likely to maintain a healthy weight.

Going overboard on healthy fats Avocados, nuts, extra-virgin olive oil – there is no denying these monounsaturated fats are incredibly good for your heart. But if you are going in large with your portion sizes – lashings of oil over your fish dinner, the whole avocado in one salad and an entire bag of nuts in one sitting – you may be reaching a point where these incredible foods are making you gain fat.

Do not keep unhealthy foods within reach if you’re trying to lose weight. Picture: Pexels/Tijana Drndarski Keeping unhealthy foods within reach It is more challenging to avoid unhealthy foods if you stock them in your pantry, even if they are only intended for a special occasion. The best thing to do is surround yourself with healthy food. That is what you will eat when you find yourself looking for a snack.

Eating the same foods over and over It is easy to fall into the trap of eating the same thing over and over when you are trying to eat healthily. Although this might seem like a foolproof plan, depriving yourself of a variety of foods leads to boredom and eventual binges.

Water is important for burning calories and managing your appetite. Picture: Pexels/Julia Zolotova Not drinking enough water Water is important for burning calories and managing your appetite. If you are under-hydrated, then your metabolism slows down and results in slower weight loss. Drinking water whenever you feel like snacking can avoid unnecessary snacking. It is also very common for people to mistake thirst for hunger.