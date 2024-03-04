5 potential side effects of drinking coffee on an empty stomach

The National Coffee Association says, as many as nine in 10 coffee drinkers start their day with a steamy cup of joe — often before taking a bite of toast or cereal. Coffee is a beloved beverage, with consumption levels ranking second only to water in some countries. Aside from giving you a much-needed energy boost, the caffeine in coffee has been linked to improved mood, brain function, and exercise performance.

Some studies suggest that drinking coffee — whether caffeinated or decaffeinated — may reduce your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. It may help weight loss and offer protection against illnesses like Alzheimer’s, and heart disease. For many, starting the day with a cup of coffee is a cherished ritual. However, some argue that having it on an empty stomach could be harmful to your health. “Caffeine is a stimulant, so having coffee in the morning helps you wake up,” says Cleveland Clinic.

“It does this by increasing the amount of cortisol in your body.” Cortisol, also known as the stress hormone, is released in response to danger, helping you become more alert and aware as you wake up. For many, starting the day with a cup of coffee is a cherished ritual. Picture: Tyler Nix/Unsplash While the scientific community may not agree on the negative effects of drinking coffee on an empty stomach, there are several studies and physiological considerations that suggest it might not be the best idea for everyone. Here are five science-based reasons to be cautious about this habit:

Ramp up your stomach acid When you sip on that morning cup of coffee without having any food, it can kick your stomach into high gear, causing it to produce more gastric acid. For folks dealing with digestive issues like GERD or ulcers, this extra acid can make their symptoms worse.

A study in the journal “Gut” found that coffee triggers the release of gastric acid through a process involving gastrin and enterochromaffin-like cells. Does it cause digestive issues? For some people, drinking coffee on an empty stomach can lead to tummy troubles.

The combo of caffeine and chlorogenic acids can crank up stomach acidity, possibly causing discomfort like tummy aches, bloating, or general unease, according to a review in the “Scandinavian Journal of Gastroenterology”. Can make you anxious If you’re the type who gets jittery easily, having coffee on an empty stomach might not be the best idea. The caffeine can hit your system faster and harder, leading to a racing heart, anxiety, and jitters.

Research has shown that caffeine can make anxiety worse and cause issues like heart palpitations and trouble sleeping, as noted in the “American Journal of Psychiatry”. Interfere with diabetes management For folks managing diabetes or hypoglycemia, drinking coffee on an empty stomach could mess with their blood sugar levels.

A study found that caffeine can mess with how your body handles glucose and make it less sensitive to insulin, potentially causing blood sugar swings, according to “Diabetes Care”. Impact on metabolism Regularly sipping coffee on an empty stomach might also mess with your body’s ability to produce hydrochloric acid (HCl) efficiently when it’s needed for digesting heavy meals. This could lead to problems with digesting and absorbing nutrients.

While there isn’t a ton of direct scientific evidence linking coffee on an empty stomach to reduced HCl production over time, it’s a concept that’s often discussed in broader conversations about diet and digestive health. “Healthline’s” bottom line reports that many people drink coffee first thing in the morning before eating. Coffee may cause a temporary rise in the stress hormone cortisol. No matter if you drink it on an empty stomach or with food, this is unlikely to cause health problems.