5 skincare essentials for men

Like women, men need a skincare routine, too. The only difference is that not many men wear make-up, so theirs will be slightly different. However, since we are all exposed to the same environmental conditions, skincare should be prioritised.

While others have already established products that work for them, some men are still caught up between thousands of products in the market. Below we have summed up a list of essential products men need in their beginner skincare routine. Cleanser: A facial cleanser is important because it helps remove all the dirt and keeps the skin free of impurities.

Exfoliate: As a man, you must exfoliate at least twice a week to remove any dead skin and allow the pores to be unclogged to avoid any ingrown hairs. Moisturiser: You don’t use a body lotion on your face because the skin on your body is different from the one on your face. Depending on your skin type, you must get a moisturiser suitable for your skin needs. For example, people with oily skin must get a lightweight moisturiser, while those with dry skin must get a hydrating one.