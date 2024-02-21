5 surprising signs of high ‘bad’ cholesterol on women's fingers

Research has shown that certain ailments can present differently in women than in men. Here are some examples of how this can occur, along with verifiable scientific studies supporting these differences: Heart Disease: Studies have demonstrated that women can experience different symptoms of heart disease compared to men.

Research published in the "Journal of the American Medical Association" (JAMA) found that women are more likely to have atypical symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath and nausea, rather than the classic chest pain that is often associated with heart attacks in men. Women are more likely than men to experience depression and anxiety. A study in the journal "JAMA Psychiatry" suggests that differences in brain structure and function, hormonal fluctuations, and social and cultural factors may contribute to these disparities. Research has shown that Alzheimer's disease may progress differently in women compared to men. A study published in the journal "Neurology" indicates that women with Alzheimer's tend to have a faster cognitive decline than men at the same stage of the disease.

Studies have found that women may experience and perceive pain differently than men. Picture: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA /Pexels Pain Perception: Studies have found that women may experience and perceive pain differently than men. Research published in the journal "Pain" suggests that hormonal and genetic factors, as well as differences in pain processing in the brain, may contribute to these disparities. Cholesterol, a waxy, fat-like substance found in our cells, is crucial for hormone production, vitamin D synthesis, and food digestion. It travels through the bloodstream in small packages called lipoproteins, with "good" cholesterol known as HDL and "bad" cholesterol referred to as LDL.

When LDL cholesterol levels rise, it can lead to the formation of plaque in the arteries, potentially impeding blood circulation and increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and heart attacks. While high cholesterol is common, its symptoms may not always be obvious. Interestingly, there are unusual signs that may appear on your fingers, offering potential clues to high LDL levels. A recent article published by Health Site.com highlights these unusual finger signs as potential indicators of high cholesterol levels.

This information provides valuable insights into potential symptoms that individuals can be mindful of as they monitor their health, particularly in women. Unusual yellowy deposits Keep an eye out for any odd-looking yellowish build-up around your knuckles or finger tendons. They're called xanthomas and they're fatty build-ups that may indicate high cholesterol levels.

Pain or discomfort in fingers Pain or discomfort in your fingers upon applying pressure. High cholesterol may cause inflammation of blood vessels, affecting finger blood supply. Xanthelasma

Xanthelasma are noticeable yellowish spots, mostly seen on eyelids but could develop on fingers too. Don't neglect these patches; they're a visual warning that your cholesterol levels are high. Altered nails Keep track of your nails. Any unusual changes like discolouration, becoming thick, or growing slowly could be intertwined with high cholesterol levels. Catching these signs early could help in monitoring and managing your cholesterol levels.

Sensitivity to cold People with high LDL cholesterol levels may experience increased sensitivity to cold in their fingers due to poor circulation from clogged blood vessels. It's important to be aware of unusual signs that could indicate high LDL levels in your fingers. Regularly checking your cholesterol levels and staying alert to changes in your body can help detect high LDL levels early.

If you notice these signs or experience symptoms related to high cholesterol, seek guidance from a healthcare expert for a proper evaluation and advice on maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. To lower cholesterol levels through diet, it's important to focus on consuming foods that can help reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase HDL (good) cholesterol. Here are some specific foods that can be beneficial for lowering cholesterol levels:

Oats and whole grains: Oats and whole grains contain soluble fibre, which can help lower LDL cholesterol. Incorporate foods like oatmeal, whole grain bread, brown rice and quinoa into your diet. Fruits and vegetables: High-fibre fruits and vegetables, such as apples, oranges, berries, carrots, and broccoli, can help lower cholesterol levels. They are also rich in antioxidants and other beneficial nutrients. Fatty fish: Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, trout, and sardines are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help lower triglycerides and increase HDL cholesterol.

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and other nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats, fibre, and plant sterols, all of which can help lower cholesterol levels. Olive oil: Extra virgin olive oil is a healthy source of monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, which can help improve cholesterol levels. Soy products: Foods like tofu, edamame, and soy milk contain plant compounds called isoflavones, which can help lower LDL cholesterol.