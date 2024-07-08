5 tips for sustainable eating

Now we all love a good meal but when it comes to living a more ethical and sustainable lifestyle, our diet is a key factor. Sometimes, eating sustainably is difficult, but even if you do not jump in with both feet, every bit helps.

Do what you can afford, what you believe in, and what is easiest for you. In many cases, eating more sustainably means eating cheaper, fresher foods: keep reading to see what you can do.

Meal planning can help you follow a healthier diet by putting you in control of exactly what you are going to eat and letting you make intentional, nourishing food choices that align with your health goals. Creating a detailed list of what you need at the store keeps food spending on track, preventing impulse buys. Moreover, when you plan out your shopping, you do not waste as much food. Eat more plants than animals

One of the best ways to improve both your health and the environment is to increase how many plants you eat relative to animals. Meat, fish, eggs, and dairy are all important sources of nutrition and in many places, there is no need to reduce their consumption. Elsewhere, however, mainly in richer and more urban communities, it is possible to increase plant consumption and get healthier.

Exploring farmer's markets helps you find fresh produce grown locally, but equally important, you can meet the people who produce your food. Such relationships are education opportunities: you can learn how your food was grown when it was harvested, and even how to prepare it.

Grow your own food If you have a green space at home, access to a garden, or a balcony with space for plant pots, you can learn how to grow your own fruits, vegetables, and herbs. You will learn a lot about how food is produced and grow your appreciation for all the work that goes into cultivating produce. A door-sized vegetable garden can easily feed a household of five people.

Do not get too heated The least sustainable cooking methods are those with long cooking times and high heat. Conventional ovens, stove tops, and grills can take considerable time to heat up, leading to a waste of energy. Microwaves, pressure cookers, and air fryers can quickly cook food while preserving a high amount of nutrients.