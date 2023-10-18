5 tips to remember when you visit a farmers market

There are farmers markets located across the country, providing fresh, locally grown food to customers. Not only are they full of delicious goods but they are also great for local communities, as they embrace farm-to-table practices and create an opportunity for shoppers to learn more about what is harvested in their area.

Before you head out the door, know what is in store for you at your local farmers market. Here are five tips to make you a savvy shopper. Prepare ahead If your biggest obstacle at the farmers market is a sense of being overwhelmed by the options and what to choose, do some research and preparation at home first.

Think primarily about what foods are growing in the season you are in, and what dishes you would want to make using those items. Find recipes, make lists of what you need to put together the meal, and then simply execute the plan once you have made it to your farmers market destination. Bring your own bag

Sometimes vendors do not have bags at their stands, which is great for the environment but annoying for a shopper who is stocking up. Just make sure to bring two or three from home and avoid the dreaded and inconvenient hands-full juggle. Be open to trying new food items Sampling something different is a perk of shopping at a farmers market as many producers grow local and unique fruits and vegetables that you would not find in your average supermarket.

Bring cash Most vendors do not accept credit cards, so make sure you bring cash with you. Ask questions