Thursday, October 5, 2023

5 ways to attract more customers to your coffee shop, according to an expert

A spotless shop is not only about clean tables and floors. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios

Published 2h ago

Everyone has their favourite coffee shop. Maybe it is conveniently located or just has great coffee.

In any case, most of us have that one place we patronise each time we need a caffeine fix. As the owner of a coffee shop, you have a very important task.

You have to promote your coffee shop in a way that motivates potential customers to give your place a try.

To get started, the head of hospitality and Leisure at Santam, Juan Fourie, shares his top five elements that could help take your establishment from good to great and keep those patrons queuing.

Cleanliness

A spotless shop is not only about clean tables and floors. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, consumers have become increasingly aware of good hygiene practices when it comes to hospitality.

And while we do not have stringent Covid-19 regulations in place anymore, it is wise to have hand sanitizer at the ready and ensure staff adhere to good hygiene practices at all times.

WiFi

In our always-on digital age, good WiFi is a must to attract and keep customers coming back. Make sure you have a good connection, an easy login process, and – above all – it should be free (at least for an initial period).

Back-up power

Do not lose out to the coffee shop around the corner by failing to prioritise alternative power for outages. You need to keep the grinder going and WiFi on, even when the lights go off.

Who does not love the smell of freshly brewed coffee or freshly baked bread? Picture: Supplied

Aroma

Who does not love the smell of freshly brewed coffee or freshly baked bread? Keep these inviting aromas coming if you want to attract more clients. Be sure not to overuse perfumes, air fresheners, or other artificial smells.

The space

Space equals purpose. If businesspeople are your target market, set up a shop to get them in and out quickly. If your guests like to lounge around, make sure you have comfy seats. Lighting also impacts the mood of the space.

Dimmed lighting will make people linger for longer, whereas bright lighting will make them move quickly.

