5 ways to use olive oil in everyday cooking

Olive oil, which is made from the fruit of olive trees, has been produced and enjoyed for thousands of years. Its intense flavour and aroma are a wonderful enhancement to many foods. There are many simple ways that you can use olive oil in your everyday cooking.

Instead of using condiments such as mayonnaise that are rich in saturated fat, why not add a few drops of olive oil to each slice of bread? Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabwoska. Make eggs Combining olive oil and butter when cooking eggs can help bring out some delicious supporting flavours. Poaching eggs with olive oil is also such a breeze, and after using the oil, you can strain it and keep it for future use. Drizzle on your sandwich

Adding a few drops of olive oil to slices of bread is a tasty and healthy alternative to using condiments such as mayonnaise, which are rich in saturated fat. I especially like a sandwich with feta, tomato, and a few olive slices. Olive oil can also be used as a salad dressing. Picture: Pexels/Rfstudio. Make waffles Olive oil lends an incredible texture and flavour to waffles that are hard to beat. You can also pair it with a decadent jam or syrup for a delectable treat. Olive oil can be used within the recipe to make the ensure that the waffle does not stick to the pan. Make sure the batter cooks thoroughly, is slightly golden and develops a crust before removing it. This prevents the waffle from crumbling.

Substitute for butter in mashed potatoes. For a slightly different taste, the next time you whip up some home-made mashed potatoes, replace that slab of butter with a drizzle of olive oil. You will be rewarded with delicious, creamy potatoes infused with the subtle flavour of olive oil. Use in salad dressing