5 wedding themes to consider if you are tying the knot

PLANNING a wedding is not an easy task. It’s something you need to do months before the big day. Before thinking about the venue, the décor, the dress and everything you will need for your big day, you must first find a suitable theme.

Sean Granger of Granny Mouse Country House & Spa says, while the venue is important for a wedding, a theme is a must-have, no matter how big or small your wedding may be. Since South Africa is a diverse country, there are many wedding themes to choose from. Below are a few ideas to consider:

A rustic wedding theme is one of the best. Picture: Pexels. Vintage Vintage will never go out of style, that’s why many brides are opting for a classic vintage theme for a nostalgic feel. To incorporate it, the bride can wear a princess ball gown, use antique décor such as weathered wooden seats and drive in a vintage car, preferably a convertible.

Whimsical For the couple who likes to stand out, a whimsical wedding theme is one you should consider. This theme incorporates bright splashes of colour against the classic neutral wedding colours. The clash of colours and patterns in décor will always give you the best whimsy effect. Also, using different cutlery and crockery for each table will take things to the next level.

Modern Wedding trends evolve now and then. The current modern ones that are trending include minimal decor and neutral tones. For example, using only two colours, nude and white and opting for white Tiffany chairs instead of seat covers will give you all the modern look you want for your wedding.

A beautiful modern wedding setup. Picture: Pexels. Rustic This theme is perfect for the outdoor couple that prefers country over city life. The decor usually includes fairy lights along the walls or in the trees, mason jars, twine, lace and plenty of wood. What makes it stand out is that the couple can participate in DIY projects on some of the décor, thus giving them time to bond and learn more about each other.

Bohemian For the brides who love being carefree yet beautiful, you will love the bohemian wedding theme. The wedding dress for the boho bride will be much like the theme - calm and carefree while still looking beautiful. For décor, you can keep everything simple yet elegant. Utilise oriental rugs, decorative pillows and cute hanging decorations.