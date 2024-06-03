6 comforting dishes you absolutely must try this winter

When it is cold outside, there is nothing more inviting than a piping hot bowl of soup or a steaming plate of pasta at the dinner table. After all, there is a reason it is called comfort food. If you are looking for ideas for comforting meals to order at your local restaurant this winter, below are some of the most comforting, indulgent, warm-and-cosy dishes you could ask for.

From steaming soups and pasta to mouth-watering desserts, these hearty dishes are sure to fill your belly and warm your soul. Pumpkin soup. Picture: Pexels/Valeriya Soups Ask someone what is the best food for cold weather and they are likely to say soup.

Various varieties of soothing soups on the menu card are a perfect appetiser idea. Though soups are common dishes in restaurants, there are some specific types of soups that are recommended especially for winter dishes. You could try tomato or pumpkin soup, chicken noodle broth with pepper, mushroom soup, or carrot and ginger soup. Here are some of the best spots to warm up with a bowl of soup this cold season.

A classic beef or chicken burger If there was ever a meal that could be classified as the quintessential comfort food, it is the burger and chips combo. Burgers have been a favourite South African food for over a century but the modern-day burger has evolved in ways that would have been hard to imagine back in the day.

The beef burger patty is usually cooked on a grill, and the burger is then assembled with traditional toppings such as lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, and condiments like ketchup and mustard. On the other hand, fried chicken burgers are a newer variation of the classic beef burger - the patty is made from chicken breast, which is coated in a crispy breading and fried until golden brown. The result is a juicy and flavourful burger that is sure to satisfy any craving.

Many restaurants even have a variety of vegetarian and vegan options to choose from if you are not a meat-eater. You can enjoy your burger with chips, sweet potato chips, or a side salad. Waffles. Picture: Pexels/Karthik Reddy Waffles With all the spiciness, adding a sweet flavour is a must. Waffles have gained great popularity in SA and are served at many fancy restaurants and cafés. Hot waffles are a joy to eat and a perfect dessert after a heavy meal.

Pasta We will eat pasta any time of year, but winter pasta dishes are especially satisfying. From simple spaghetti served with olive oil, garlic, and chillies to more elaborate baked dishes like a beautiful classic lasagne, pasta is healthy and nutritious.

And besides being fulfilling, it is also easy on the wallet. Potjie. File image Oxtail potjie Oxtail is to South Africans what spaghetti bolognese is to Italians. At some point in your life, you have enjoyed a warm oxtail with the ones you hold nearest to your heart.

Whether it was a Sunday lunch or a traditional ceremony, the taste of oxtail is as vivid on your tongue as the memories that accompany it. There is no reason not to create more beautiful memories. Malva pudding