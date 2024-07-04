6 creative ways to amp up your avocado toast game

Avocados are popular all over the world because they have delighted people’s taste buds for years. They are known for their nutty flavour and creamy texture. Nutritious, versatile and delicious, avocados have become a kitchen staple in many homes.

Whether you are strictly vegan, a vegetarian or trying to eat more plant than animal products, avocados add that element of richness, creaminess and a sense of luxury to meals. Avocados are extremely popular in the health and wellness world because they are nutritious and have been linked to several health benefits. Their deliciousness birthed what most people enjoy today – avocado toast. It has become a popular choice for breakfast or a quick and nutritious snack.

From savoury additions like tomatoes, eggs and seasonings to adventurous twists such as fruity salsas, there are infinite toppings available to satisfy your avocado toast cravings while delivering a wholesome blend of healthy fats, proteins and carbohydrates. Below are six ways to amp up your avocado toast game: Sprinkle with spice

A sprinkle of sea salt, fresh cracked pepper and crushed red pepper is the standard for any good avocado toast, but don’t limit yourself. Experiment with other spices like basil, dried rosemary, paprika, truffle salt and capers. Also try chia, sunflower, pumpkin and sesame seeds. Add tomatoes

Fresh tomatoes add a burst of flavour and a juicy texture that complements creamy avocado. Take it a step further by combining mashed avocado with cherry tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, basil, salt, pepper and a drizzle of balsamic glaze and olive oil to recreate a Caprese salad. Add roasted vegetables

Leftover roasted (or grilled) vegetables like broccoli, asparagus and zucchini can be chopped and piled on top of mashed avocado for a nutrition boost. Grate a shower of lemon zest over the top to add a bright pop of citrus. Add a fried egg Top your toast with a fried egg. The runny yolk pairs perfectly with crusty bread and creamy avocado and, unlike some other egg preparations, frying an egg takes about five minutes.

If you prefer boiled, scrambled or poached egg, those work well on avocado toast too. If you are in a rush, try poaching an egg in the microwave.

If you prefer boiled, scrambled or poached egg, those work well on avocado toast too. If you are in a rush, try poaching an egg in the microwave. Add melted cheese What's better than creamy avocado and crispy toast? Melted cheese. Pop a slice of cheese onto the bread fresh out of the toaster for a full melty effect.

Try some mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan shavings, brie or a sprinkle of feta. Or put some avocado in a grilled cheese. Add salsa Salsa isn't just for chips. Believe it or not, the popular condiment tastes great when slathered on avocado toast. If you are low on time, you could opt for a jarred salsa, but if you have a few minutes to spare, try making a fresh fruit-focused salsa instead.