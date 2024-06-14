6 easy ways to use leftover milk

Milk is one of the top most wasted foods. Sometimes, we buy milk for a recipe or a weekend brunch, and then it lingers in the fridge, half-used, with the expiration date barrelling down on us.

It’s a waste to pour sour milk down the drain and we are here to tell you that you need never do that again. Instead of dumping milk down the drain, show it some love by turning it into delicious, sweet and savoury dishes. Turn milk into whipped cream. Picture: Pexels/Oksana D Turn milk into whipped cream

Craving something sweet? If you’re serving dessert soon, you can save money by making whipped cream out of your milk. This is a perfect way to use milk, especially if you can’t get to the store or can’t find any whipped cream. Make your own buttermilk If you don’t have any buttermilk on hand for baking, make your own by adding one tablespoon of lemon juice to every 250ml of milk.

Stir and leave for five to 10 minutes until it looks thickened and curdled, then stir. You can scale this up or down. Freeze it If you realise you’ve bought too much milk, freeze it for another day. Milk freezes easily and it’s great to have an emergency ration in the freezer on standby.

Just be sure to leave enough head space in the container to give the milk room to expand as it freezes. Milk should keep well in the freezer for up to a few months. When you want to use it, defrost it overnight in the fridge and shake well before using. A fantastic way to start the day is with a calcium and fruit-filled smoothie. Picture: Pexels/Mike Jones Drink it This may sound obvious, but we are not talking about drinking it plain and straight from the bottle (though the calcium hit would undeniably do you and your family a world of good).

A fantastic way to start the day is with a calcium and fruit-filled smoothie. Strawberry and banana are a classic combination, or if you’re big on the health scene, opt for a green smoothie or a bright sunshine breakfast smoothie. Cook macaroni and cheese for dinner If you have kids, this is the perfect idea. Macaroni and cheese is a classic favourite among children and adults alike. It’s a delicious way to use some of the milk and serve dinner at the same time.