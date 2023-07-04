6 fashion trends from Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour to follow this summer

American superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is one of the most celebrated musicians in the world. The music icon is on a world tour for the seventh studio album, “Renaissance”. Since May 10, Queen B has been touring Europe, giving her fans the opportunity to see her perform live.

Unlike most of her tours, this one is different because she’s touring with her eldest daughter Blue Ivy, whom she sometimes performs with. We all know that Beyoncé respects her craft, and during her performances, not only does she give a splendid show, she also dresses the part. Her wardrobe team is doing wonders, ensuring that she serves the hottest looks with each and every performance.

So far, these are six trends that caught our attention. Bodysuits: It’s safe to say that the bodysuit trend is here to stay. The singer has a thing for bodysuits and pairs them well with seamless stockings. Beyoncé in a stylish bodysuit. Loose hair: It’s rare for Beyoncé to tie her hair when performing. She usually lets it loose, which is refreshing because as much as protective styles are nice, they can also be strenuous to the scalp (especially braids), so it’s good to let your scalp breathe for some time.

Striking accessories: The multi-award winning singer is big on accessories. From sunglasses, gloves, hats and big earrings, she knows how to add flair to her outfits. Cat-eye sunglasses remain her favourites, and she sure knows how to rock them. Beyoncé rocking striking accessories. Showing skin: One thing about Beyoncé, she will show skin. During this tour, we’ve seen her wear maxi dresses with high slits, freakum dresses with knee-length boots, bodysuits, and some biker shorts. One of our favourite looks is the double-slit pink dress that she designed.

“I started designing this collection over a year ago. I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE, and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era. “I wanted to do a modern twist using the signature IVY PARK neon and bring disco to the beach in this swim collection. “I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Beyoncé showing skin in a dress she designed. Metallics: The singer has a thing for metallics, and she’s been wearing a lot of those during the tour. One of our favourite looks is the Jacquemus mirror dress she wore in Marseille, France. And this trend is going to be big this year as it’s already growing on Mzansi celebrities. At the Hollywoodbets Durban July, DJ Lamiez executed the metallics trend so well in her alien superstar maxi dress and so did Thando Thabethe, in a figure-hugging House of Sass number.