6 practical ways to keep year-end stress at bay

As the year winds down and the holiday season approaches, many of us find ourselves yearning for a well-deserved break. However, as the pressures of work and life continue to mount, so too does the risk of burnout and end-of-year fatigue. In this article, we delve into why it is crucial to address these issues and shed light on the fact that many people may not even realise they are experiencing them.

Burnout is not just a fancy buzzword; it is a serious condition resulting from chronic workplace stress. It is characterised by feelings of exhaustion, detachment, and a reduced sense of accomplishment. While burnout can occur at any time of the year, the end-of-year period often exacerbates its effects due to increased workloads, deadline pressures, and the desire to wrap up the year on a high note.

Unfortunately, not many people realise they are experiencing burnout until it reaches a tipping point. Ignoring burnout not only affects your well-being but also has a significant impact on overall productivity, workplace morale, and mental health. Therefore, addressing burnout is vital to prevent it from escalating to a detrimental level. Here are six practical tips compiled by Herbalife Nutrition on how to wrap up 2023 with good habits that will leave you feeling refreshed, revitalised, and ready to tackle the new year with gusto.

Make time for meditation Stay present and reduce stress. Set aside a few minutes each day to practise deep breathing or guided meditation. Apps like Headspace or Calm can provide convenient and accessible resources for beginners. Embrace a little exercise

Make time to work out. It may be a brisk walk on the treadmill, a quick home workout, or a yoga session. Try a carbohydrate-electrolyte drink that's refreshing and high in vitamins to stay energised and hydrated while working out. Participating in things that you enjoy will increase your energy and improve your mood. Cultivate feel-good hobbies

Dedicating time to activities you're passionate about is a wonderful way to nurture your soul. Whether it's painting, cooking, writing or playing a musical instrument, engaging in feel-good hobbies allows you to express yourself and find joy in the process. These creative outlets can serve as a source of relaxation and inspiration when your batteries are running low. Maintain a balanced diet

Don't deprive yourself of holiday treats, but practice moderation. If you’re going to spoil yourself with something indulgent, try something that’s nutritional, too. Dark chocolate bars and protein chips are great on-the-go snacks that won't derail a healthy diet. Stay hydrated and watch what you eat to ensure your body gets the nutrition it requires to thrive. Practice gratitude

Take time each day to reflect on the things you're grateful for, even if you're swamped with year-end activities. It could be something as easy as a lovely sunset, a thoughtful gesture, or a personal accomplishment. Practising gratitude helps you shift your focus towards positivity while appreciating the richness of life, especially when things are hectic or unpleasant. It will also assist you in approaching 2024 with appreciation and clarity. Set realistic expectations

It’s okay to say no. This time of year can be chaotic, but overloading yourself with unrealistic goals and expectations will only deplete your energy and confidence. Be kind to yourself and ask for help when you need it. Delegate tasks and prioritise what truly matters to you. Remember, quality is often more valuable than quantity. Closing 2023 with positive habits is a gift you give to yourself. By focusing on small tasks and making considered choices every day, you'll navigate the busy season with grace and step into the new year with a renewed sense of purpose and calm.