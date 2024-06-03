6 surprising ways to use tomato sauce beyond pasta

Tomato sauce is one of those pantry staples you never want to run out of. It works overtime to provide all the flavour you need to turn a simple starch into a tasty, satisfying meal. Pasta is a prime example of that. Whether you have stocked your pantry with your favourite store-bought tomato sauce, or have some leftovers in the fridge, we have ideas on how to use it, going beyond pasta.

Tomato sauce, also known in Italian as passata, is an essential element in Italian cuisine. The tasty condiment can be ideal for a wide variety of dishes that go well with tomatoes. Six imaginative ways to make delicious meals that start with a jar of tomato sauce: Soup. Picture: Pexels/Prabal Make tasty soup

Heat the tomato sauce with broth and cream to thin it out, then garnish with herbs and perhaps some home-made croutons for the easiest tomato soup this winter. Spruce up canned beans For a fast, satisfying dinner when the fridge is almost empty, try this: sauté canned white beans or chickpeas in olive oil with diced onion, chopped garlic, and a splash of tomato sauce or a spoonful of tomato paste until the mixture is thick and fragrant.

Spoon onto whole grain toast and top with chopped fresh herbs or a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese. Tomato sauce works overtime to provide all the flavour you need to turn a simple starch into a tasty, satisfying meal. Picture: Pexels/Mart Production Make a marinade Tomato sauce is often seen as a base in a meat marinade. This is because the acidic nature of tomatoes tenderises the meat, breaking down tough fibres and enabling the meat to hold more moisture – in other words, it makes the meat tender and juicy.

To make your own meat marinade, mix tomato sauce with chopped shallots, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce, and marinate for up to eight hours. Cook chicken Use tomato sauce for a no-fuss, flavoursome meal. The sweetness enhances caramelisation, while the acidity breaks down meat fibres and makes it tender.

For a quick weeknight dinner, add tomato sauce, herbs, olive oil and crushed garlic to chicken and cook until the meat is crispy on the outside but succulent on the inside. Cook with eggs. Picture: Pexels/N Voitkevich Stir it into scrambled eggs Whisk a spoonful of tomato paste or sauce into beaten eggs before scrambling. Or, fill the bottom of a small baking dish with tomato sauce and crack eggs into the sauce. Bake until the eggs are just set.