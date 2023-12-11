6 tips for beginner cooks looking to spice things up

Adding spices and herbs can instantly transform any meal from dull to incredible – from sweet and salty to savoury and spicy, you really cannot go wrong with a splash of extra flavour. While we may normally think of salt as our go-to when a meal tastes too bland, there are other spices, such as cumin, that bring out the natural flavours of food.

Not only that but certain herbs and spices can actually be good for you and your digestive system; whether it is because of natural antioxidants or particular vitamins and nutrients. Here is a beginner's guide to cooking with spices. Buy whole spices and grind as needed

This technique will increase the taste and quality of your dishes. It will also save you some money since pre-grinded spices are a little more expensive than their whole spice and herb forms. When you are in charge of grinding, you can adjust the texture to best match your needs, unlike a one-size-fits-all powder, which is not really all that interesting, in my opinion. Understand flavour profiles

Each spice has a unique flavour profile. Understanding each spice's flavour profiles and characteristics will help you create balanced dishes. For example, cumin and coriander will bring earthy notes to your dish, making them ideal for savoury dishes like stews, while chilli and black pepper will provide spicy heat, making them ideal for curries. Taste as you go

It is tempting to toss spices in at the end of cooking as an afterthought. Instead, add them early in the cook to allow the flavours to infuse and develop. Taste test often and, if needed, add more seasoning. Less is more – when cooking with spices A common belief when cooking with spices is to make the dish spicy. Does that mean that you add as many or as many spices to your dish just for it to be called ‘spicy’?

The answer is no! Spices, especially those that render heat such as chilli powder, and pepper, is an individual preference. Also, spicing a dish with every other spice from your cupboard does not mean you are making a spicy curry. Overspicing simply kills the taste of other ingredients and does more harm to the flavour than good.

Choose a reputable seller Spices that have been sitting around for many months in a shop are not going to help your cooking. Look for well-known spice stores which seem to have a lot of foot traffic. This means the spices are getting turned over faster and you more likely will not get landed with an expired product.

Store your spices in a cold, dark environment Did you know that how you store your spices directly impacts how long they last? Experts suggest you should avoid storing spices above your stove, as exposure to heat will shorten the shelf life. In addition to temperature, there are three other threats to the longevity of spices: light, oxygen, and humidity. Firstly, light because it causes elements within the spice to break down.