6 traditional Hanukkah foods to complete your holiday dinner

The Festival of Lights would not be complete without delicious Hanukkah foods to keep the celebrations going for all eight nights. Every year around Christian Christmas time, Hanukkah brings families and friends together to commemorate a miracle in Jewish history.

Hanukkah is celebrated with the lighting of the menorah, traditional foods, games, and gifts. We share some of the key foods to make for Hanukkah. Ribs. Picture: Pexels/Max Griss Short ribs

Short ribs are becoming a popular food for Hanukkah as they are flavourful and tender. While they are fatty, the serving size is not as large as serving a brisket. As you know, everything in moderation. Many recipes recommend that the ribs sit overnight if you want that “melt in your mouth” dish. Latkes

Latkes are small fried pancakes. Today, they are made in a variety of ways, from savoury to sweet. They are commonly made with grated or mashed potatoes, flour, egg, cheese, and seasoning. They can also be served in a sweet form, made with apples. Matzo ball soup. Picture: Pexels/Cats Coming Matzo ball soup

Matzo balls are dumplings made with matzah meal (breadcrumbs made from matzo crackers), egg, and flour and may contain schmaltz (chicken fat) or oil. Cooked in chicken soup, they may have a light or dense texture, depending on whether you want them to sink or float in the soup. Sufganiyot

A sufganiyah, or sufganiyot for the plural form, is a round, deep-fried doughnut typically filled with strawberry jam. Topped with powdered sugar, the delectable treats are one of the most recognisable foods affiliated with the Jewish festival. In recent years, Jewish people in Israel and around the world have become more experimental with their sufganiyot fillings.

Brisket. Picture: Pexels/Gil Goldman Brisket Brisket is a popular dish that features on most Hanukkah tables. The meat is slow-cooked piece and serves as a warming and welcoming dish during winter. Roast chicken is also included by some families, along with green vegetables and latkes. Usually, brisket is cut from the lower chest or breast of veal or beef.

Kugel Kugel is a traditional Jewish egg noodle casserole and is commonly served as a side dish. Kugel can be transformed from sweet to savoury by swopping sugar and speciality cinnamon for vegetables and spices.