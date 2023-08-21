7 Practical ways to help your domestic worker navigate this tough economy

In the relentless battle against inflation, it seems like we're all feeling the weight of the struggle. These trying times have taken a toll on everyone, and it's important to acknowledge the hardships faced by our domestic workers who selflessly dedicate themselves to caring for our homes, gardens, children and elderly parents, often at the expense of their own families. According to Luke Kannemeyer, Managing Director of SweepSouth, the current financial crisis has devastating implications for South Africa's domestic workers, 94% of whom are women, and four out of five are sole breadwinners supporting four or more dependants.

Rising living costs and inflation have left many domestic workers grappling with difficult budgetary decisions. Their wages are failing to keep pace with the soaring expenses, leaving them in a precarious financial situation. And we cannot run away from the fact that domestic workers in South Africa are still being severely underpaid. It wasn’t so long ago when Twitter now known as X was outraged over a job advertisement looking for a full-time live-in nanny that read: “Looking for a stay-in helper for my eight-year-old daughter. Please, any recommendations?

“Salary: R2500. Age: 33-45” 947's Anele Mdoda responded to the ad by sharing her disbelief in the post. She tweeted: “Who is this 33-year-old that must earn R2500 a month? We have to come to terms with the fact that we can’t afford full-time nannies. This is evil”. The impact of high food and energy prices is particularly severe for the most vulnerable members of our society. Even those fortunate enough to retain their jobs (though 28% reported being retrenched in the past year) find themselves falling behind on repayments, with 35% sinking into debt.

Saving money has become a distant dream and many are forced to make painful adjustments to their grocery bills just to make ends meet, revealed Kannemeyer. As a result of tightening the belt, families are having to make drastic cuts in basic food items and not risk missing essential payments like having money for transportation. Consequently, the children of domestic workers have suffered from severe malnutrition and stunted growth.

Moreover, being forced to choose between life's necessities can take a profound toll on anyone’s mental well-being. In this current economic climate, it is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to our employees in every way possible, volunteered Kannemeyer. Pay a living wage According to Kannemeyer, it begins with being a just and empathetic employer. Make sure your domestic worker's salary is fair and meets, or even exceeds, minimum wage requirements, "Pay them a living wage. Only 14% of the respondents in our survey are contributing to UIF.“

Given the prevalence of job losses, if you have to let your domestic worker go, with UIF, they will receive some kind of compensation. Be a compliant employer It is crucial to comply with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act. Being a compliant employer includes paying your domestic worker's UIF, and making sure that your helper receives the requisite number of annual sick leave days.

Docking pay for days not worked leads to insurmountable financial pressure. Be sensitive If your domestic worker travels to work each day, consider how load shedding and the vagaries of South Africa’s public transport might affect their ability to arrive at work on time every day.

Rather than simply feeling inconvenienced, just imagine the time it then takes for your domestic worker to make the return journey home, where their chores need to be attended to. The domestic worker’s day’s work is not done when they leave your house. Money for a rainy day

If you are able, put a little money aside each month for your domestic worker’s retirement or their children’s education. It will soon mount up and may make an enormous difference just when they need it. You could even set up a professionally managed trust and grow your domestic worker’s future wealth in that way. Tangible benefits

If you are unable to give your domestic worker a pay rise and put extra cash in their pocket, try and contribute to their household income in other ways. Take advantage of bulk buy offers on meat, fruit, and vegetables, for example, and split them between your family and theirs. Because of space, transport and financial constraints, your domestic worker almost certainly is not in a position to bulk buy so helping in this way will have a real impact on their budget and health. Buying cellphone data or airtime or topping up pre-paid electricity are other helpful tangible benefits you can offer.

Donate pre-loved items Be thoughtful when disposing of clothing, unwanted gifts or household items for which you no longer have any use. They may benefit your domestic worker so ask first if she can use or sell them. Upskill your domestic worker

According to Sweep South’s 2023 report, 42% of domestic workers supplement their income with other work. Ask your employee if there is a skill that would help with a ‘side hustle’ and a secondary income stream. It might be basic or financial literacy skills, cooking or a recognised childcare course. Find it, enrol them and, if possible, fund them through a course that will give them additional skills for life. “Domestic workers are in many ways the backbone of our country. They keep our homes running while we go out to work.