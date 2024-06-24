Independent Online
7 ways to fight sugar cravings

Keep fruit handy for when sugar cravings hit. Picture: Pexels/Wdnet

Published 2h ago

SWEETS, with their enticing flavours and comforting textures, often hold an irresistible allure. While indulging from time to time is fine, excess sugar consumption can lead to health issues, including obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

If you are constantly battling sweet cravings, don’t panic.

Here are seven practical ways to curb your sweet tooth and to maintain a healthier diet.

Staying full is the key to preventing cravings. Picture: Pexels/Esra Korkmaz.

Plan ahead

Deciding what to eat when you are already hungry is a recipe for poor choices. If you want to avoid eating those easy, grab-and-go, sugar-filled, processed foods, you need to properly plan ahead.

Eat small portions

Staying full is the key to preventing cravings and eating smaller portions throughout the day can help with that. Not only is this a way to reduce your calorie intake, but it will reduce your need to add something sweet after each meal.

Grab some gum

If you want to avoid giving in to a sugar craving completely, try chewing gum. Research has shown that chewing gum can reduce food cravings.

Hydration is important when you are trying to kick a sugar habit. Picture: Pexels/Julia Zolotova

Drink lots of water

Sometimes, we think we’re hungry, and really, we are just thirsty. According to health experts, hydration is important when you are trying to kick a sugar habit.

If we have concentrated sugar in our bloodstream, we can dilute that down with water. That will help reduce blood sugar peaks and valleys to cut down on cravings.

Don’t keep sweets in the house

While you don’t need to avoid your favourite sweet treats altogether, it can be easier to manage your sugar cravings if you don’t keep them at home.

Instead, have healthy snack options at home ready to eat. If you’ve got kids, try getting the whole family involved in healthy food preparation and cooking. For example, you can make your own healthy muffins or chop up some fresh fruit together. This is also a wonderful family bonding opportunity.

Reach for fruit

Keep fruit handy for when sugar cravings hit. You will get fibre and nutrients with some sweetness.

You can also stock up on foods like nuts, seeds and dried fruits. Have them handy so you reach for them instead of reaching for a sugary treat.

Plan balanced meals

Balanced meals with protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates can help stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent sweet cravings.

Protein and healthy fats provide sustained energy, while complex carbohydrates release glucose gradually into the bloodstream, reducing the need for quick sugar fixes.

Include lean protein sources like poultry, fish or tofu and healthy fats from avocados, nuts and olive oil.

