7 ways to fight sugar cravings

SWEETS, with their enticing flavours and comforting textures, often hold an irresistible allure. While indulging from time to time is fine, excess sugar consumption can lead to health issues, including obesity, diabetes and heart disease. If you are constantly battling sweet cravings, don’t panic.

Here are seven practical ways to curb your sweet tooth and to maintain a healthier diet. Staying full is the key to preventing cravings. Picture: Pexels/Esra Korkmaz. Plan ahead Deciding what to eat when you are already hungry is a recipe for poor choices. If you want to avoid eating those easy, grab-and-go, sugar-filled, processed foods, you need to properly plan ahead.

Eat small portions Staying full is the key to preventing cravings and eating smaller portions throughout the day can help with that. Not only is this a way to reduce your calorie intake, but it will reduce your need to add something sweet after each meal. Grab some gum

If you want to avoid giving in to a sugar craving completely, try chewing gum. Research has shown that chewing gum can reduce food cravings. Hydration is important when you are trying to kick a sugar habit. Picture: Pexels/Julia Zolotova Drink lots of water Sometimes, we think we’re hungry, and really, we are just thirsty. According to health experts, hydration is important when you are trying to kick a sugar habit.

If we have concentrated sugar in our bloodstream, we can dilute that down with water. That will help reduce blood sugar peaks and valleys to cut down on cravings. Don’t keep sweets in the house While you don’t need to avoid your favourite sweet treats altogether, it can be easier to manage your sugar cravings if you don’t keep them at home.

Instead, have healthy snack options at home ready to eat. If you’ve got kids, try getting the whole family involved in healthy food preparation and cooking. For example, you can make your own healthy muffins or chop up some fresh fruit together. This is also a wonderful family bonding opportunity. Reach for fruit Keep fruit handy for when sugar cravings hit. You will get fibre and nutrients with some sweetness.

You can also stock up on foods like nuts, seeds and dried fruits. Have them handy so you reach for them instead of reaching for a sugary treat. Plan balanced meals Balanced meals with protein, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates can help stabilise blood sugar levels and prevent sweet cravings.