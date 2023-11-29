A Christmas feast delivered to your door

Christmas is a time that many of us are excited about – except if you are the person tasked with cooking this year. While everyone is opening presents, getting sloshed on champagne, and awkwardly dancing to Christmas carols, some of us are stuck in the kitchen, knee-deep in turkey grease and stuffing – and it can be tiring.

In a bid to make the festive season a little easier, some of South Africa’s best chefs are offering ready-made meal kits, making this the perfect gift for the person who is due to cook Christmas dinner. All you have to do is pop them in the oven, sit back, relax, and enjoy – and these meal kits are the best of the best that are worth adding to your list this year. Christmas Harvest Meal Box by Lungile Nhlanhla aka Chef Lungi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lungile Nhlanhla🇿🇦 (@lunginhlanhla) Lungile Nhlanhla’s journey in the food industry began as a food editor of DRUM Magazine, thereafter she appeared on television and dabbled in freelancing. While working in food media, she was exposed to the right clients and recognised a gap within the market, spurring her decision to start her own business called Lungi’s Corner which is based in Durban. Catering to private and corporate clients, Nhlanhla offers a restaurant experience at home with her signature fusion cooking.

This Christmas she has prepared a “Harvest Box” and each gourmet box delivery generously caters to 20 to 25 people at R20 000 and another for 10 to 15 people for R12 000 - both options include delivery on Christmas Day. A 50% non-refundable deposit secures your order and all payments need to be finalised by December 15. On the menu, you will find dishes like smoked salmon and cream cheese terrine as a starter, chicken and prawn curry, and pork belly roast as the main, and for dessert, you will indulge in triple chocolate brownies and there are many more other delicious dishes on the menu.

WhatsApp: 0725117492 to place your order. Merry Mix from the Dinner Box View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinnerbox (@dinnerboxsa) Dinner Box offers premium taste and value in Gauteng, the Western and Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Free State, Limpopo, and North West province.

They are constantly expanding their amazing flavours with rollouts planned for most of South Africa in the near future. Founded and lovingly managed by Prue Leith qualified chefs, your Dinner Box experience is guaranteed to satisfy the taste buds of any food lover. They are a team of entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, and chefs who are passionate about food, ingredients, sustainability, and giving you more time to do the things you love. The Dinnerbox was born from their love of cooking and an insatiable appetite to provide their customers with convenient, healthy, and sustainable meals. So much so that they do not use preservatives, stabilisers or MSG in any of their meals.

This year their Merry Mix costs between R650 and R2 000 depending on the number of people you are buying for and includes dishes like glazed gammon sliced with cranberry jus (deliciously succulent gammon basted with festive cranberry flavours to get your Christmas tastebuds swirling), a lemon and herb spiced roast chicken thighs, roast beef with thyme jus, creamed spinach, chocolate dessert, individual tea-time treats and more. Deliveries will be made between November 15 and December 22. Call: 010 065 5901 or 067 143 8502.

Why Cook View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whycook_sa (@whycook_sa) Established in 2014, Why Cook is a black female business started by two women who had a passion for the culinary industry Yolanda Dlamini and Mathapelo Montsho. They offer catering and studio services. Their Christmas menu is available at R6 300 for 5 to 7 people and R12 000 for 10 to 12 people.

Included in the package are teriyaki spatchcock chicken, coriander jalapeno line fish, traditional lamb, celery pomegranate rocket salad, toffee pudding, and more. Why Cook focuses on the emerging South African flair that crosses vast cultural catering diversities. They specialises in unlimited-sized events, corporate meals, and private dinners. They use the best ingredients to put together meals that best represent the nature of their client’s events, big or small.

One of the things that they love to do for their clients is to take away the stress of anything to do with catering. No matter the function. They also pride themselves on impeccable customer relations and will build a loyal and trustworthy base for any future expansions. They are one of the preferred caterers for L’Oréal South Africa and Airports Company South Africa. Orders for the Christmas kit close on December 21. Based in the Gauteng region, they will be making deliveries in the northern suburbs and the west and east areas at a fee.