A guide to navigating medical visits with ageing parents or elders

As our parents or elderly loved ones age, it becomes increasingly important to prioritise their healthcare needs. However, the task of taking them to the doctor can often be a daunting and challenging experience. Exploring some of the reasons why it can be so difficult to take an ageing parent or elder to the doctor and offer guidance on how to navigate these challenges with empathy and understanding, can help alleviate some of the challenges.

One of the primary reasons why taking an ageing parent or elder to the doctor can be challenging is their physical limitations. Mobility issues, chronic pain, or cognitive decline may make it difficult for them to move around or travel to medical appointments. Plus it may bring up feelings of vulnerability as their independence and self-sufficiency may be called into question. Visiting the doctor can evoke fear and anxiety in individuals of any age but it can be particularly overwhelming for ageing parents or elders.

They may be worried about receiving distressing news, undergoing uncomfortable procedures or losing their independence. It is important to address their concerns and provide reassurance, emphasising the benefits of regular check-ups and the importance of early detection and prevention. I understand that taking an ageing parent or elder to the doctor can take a significant emotional toll and require a high level of attention to detail. It is not an easy task, and it's important to acknowledge the weight it carries.

This journey can often bring about a range of emotions from worry and frustration to love and compassion. There's no denying the emotional toll that comes from the deep-rooted bond between child and parent and the realisation that the roles may be shifting. It's natural to experience a mix of emotions during this transition. You may worry about their health, feel frustrated by the challenges in navigating the healthcare system, or even experience guilt for not being able to do more.

Information to share or gather before medical visits Call ahead to say you'll be accompanying your parent(s) To make the process easier and less frustrating, find out if you will be allowed in the exam room and if your parent needs to sign a form designating you as their healthcare proxy.

This will enable you to speak on their behalf if necessary. Additionally, gather basic information about their medical history, including current health conditions, past surgeries, medications, and allergies. If your parent is unable to provide this information, consult other family members who may have the answers. Complete paperwork ahead of time

Many medical offices require patients, both new and existing, to fill out detailed paperwork. This can be time-consuming and challenging for older parents. Find out if the paperwork can be mailed or downloaded in advance, allowing you to complete it before the appointment. This way, your parent can avoid the stress of dealing with confusing forms during the visit. Gather relevant information

Make sure you have the necessary information with you for the visit so that you can communicate with the doctor efficiently. This could involve noting your parent's adherence to their prescription regimen, memory problems, unpaid bills, mobility problems, or usage of assistive walking tools. The doctor will be better able to assess your parent's general health and well-being with the use of this information. On the day of the medical visit create a list of concerns

Compile a list of your parent's symptoms, questions, and any other medical concerns. Keep the list concise and focused to ensure that all important topics are addressed during the appointment. This will help you and the doctor stay organised and make the most of the limited time available. Bring medications and supplements

Collect all the medications, vitamins, and supplements your parent takes and bring them to the appointment. This is so helpful, it provides the doctor with a clear overview of their current medication regimen and dosages. It can also help identify any potential issues, such as duplicate prescriptions, which may unknowingly be taken simultaneously. Determine communication roles

Discuss with your parent how involved they would like you to be during the doctor's visit before the appointment. Throughout the process, respect their requests and make sure they feel heard and in control. Understand that your job is to respect their autonomy while offering them support and advocacy. Taking an ageing parent or elder to the hospital or doctor's office requires careful planning, empathy, and effective communication.