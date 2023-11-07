A heart-warming surprise: 8-year-old Colombian boy celebrates his first birthday party

Celebrating milestones, especially birthdays, is a monumental part of every person’s experience. It’s a time for joy, laughter and creating lasting memories. But what if circumstances prevent someone from having the opportunity to celebrate their special day? It’s heart-wrenching to think about but amid the challenges, there are moments that restore our faith in humanity.

Recently, a video surfaced on the internet and it captures one such heart-warming moment. It features Ángel David, an 8-year-old pupil from Ebéjico, Colombia, whose birthday turned into an unforgettable celebration, filling his heart with hope and joy. Ángel comes from a family with limited resources and four children to provide for. His mother said she never had the means to give him a birthday party.

The thought of Ángel not experiencing the joy and excitement of a birthday celebration weighed heavily on his teacher’s heart. When his compassionate teacher, Casas Ximeno, learnt about Ángel’s approaching eighth birthday, she couldn’t bear the thought of him missing out on such a childhood experience. Determined to make a difference, she teamed up with a friend to surprise Ángel with a remarkable celebration at school, according to an Instagram post by Insidehistory.

Together with Ángel’s classmates, they carefully planned the surprise party, ensuring every detail was perfect. The classroom was adorned with colourful balloons, and a delicious cake awaited Ángel’s arrival. As he entered the room, unaware of what was waiting for him, his classmates burst into a heartfelt rendition of “Feliz Cumpleaños”, the traditional birthday song in Colombia. Ángel’s reaction was nothing short of priceless. The pure joy and surprise on his face were enough to melt the hearts of everyone present. Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and thoughtfulness, he covered his face and tears of happiness streamed down his cheeks.

In that emotional moment, Ángel’s classmates rallied around him, showering him with hugs and love. The impact of their small act of kindness, filled with empathy and compassion, resonated deeply with everyone in the room. One of the teachers, overcome with emotion, couldn’t help shedding tears of joy. Netizens loved the video as much as anyone else who happens to come across it. It circulated on various social media platforms, eliciting an outpouring of support and admiration for the heartfelt gesture in making the child’s birthday unforgettable.

On Instagram alone, the video has been viewed more than 25 million times - and counting, demonstrating the widespread appreciation for this heart-warming act of kindness, with Tiktok the video amassing just over 700k likes. TikTok users commented below: @vspoonemore wrote: “😢this hurts my heart ♥ I m 66 yo and have never had a birthday cake much less a party😢 I'm smiling sooo big for him🥰.”

@Drew added: “Why can’t we as mankind just hold a fraction of love/respect for one another as these babies have, Instead of hatred and war? This made my day!” @$FREEMONEY$ added: “I was just on the floor laughing at the last clip now I'm walking to get tissues cause I'm crying 😂😂😂😂 😭😭😭😭 make y'all mind up.” @M.RK shared: “My mom heart hurts so bad. He deserves the world🥺.”