While the fashion and horse racing stole the show, guests at the various marquees were spotted having a blast, too. It was action all the way at Greyville Racecourse as brands worked around the clock to turn dull empty spaces into luxurious lounges and party venues for the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July.

Each year, brands go all out to lavish their guests with all things luxury. Here’s a sneak peek of what guests experienced at some of the marquees this year. Disoufeng VIP marquee

Soweto-based Disoufeng is the home of good food, good music and good people, and it was evident through their marquee. Furnished with grey and light blue couches, beautiful white chairs, hanging chandeliers and white curtains, this marquee offered the best experience when it came to luxury, style and food. Partnering with Bisquit & Dibouche Cognac, they were serving beautiful and colourful cocktails and full-day premium bar service.

On arrival, guests had canapés and welcome drinks. Between 2pm and 4pm an upscale buffet lunch was served. Ryan George, marketing manager of the Campari group in South Africa, said this was their first time at the Hollywoodbets Durban July and that they will definitely be back. An upscale buffet lunch was served at the Disoufeng VIP Marquee. "This was our first time at the Durban July and we will continue to show up again because it is such a great experience. With this VIP marquee, we wanted to take our Bisquit & Dubouche friends on a journey of food and drinks by our in-house mixologist.

On the buffet we had vegetarian and non-vegetarian options that pair really well with the cognac," said George. The Pegasus Lounge The Pegasus Lounge has established itself as the premier hospitality event at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. The marquee prides itself on offering luxury hospitality at the most desirable event on the social calendar.

The Pegasus Lounge has established itself as the premier hospitality event at the Hollywoodbets Durban July. With a focus on attention to detail, service, high-end catering and beverage offerings as well as superior décor elements, they ensure your peace of mind on the day whilst entertaining and indulging in amazing food. With clear views of the horses from the marquee, one gets a true sense of the occasion. From the finest cuisine to some of the finest tipples at the bespoke bar, no detail was spared. On the menu, guests were treated to salmon cigar served with Windhoek larger source for starters, and three cheese papa, fondant potato, braised oxtail, Windhoek larger marinated chicken thighs served with sautéed vegetables and saffrano chakalaka for the main.

Boomtown The Boomtown Marquee was the place to be. Every year since I've been to the Boomtown Marquee, I've never been disappointed, no wonder they are known as the biggest and best marquee in tent town. This year the marquee took up an entire section of the racecourse, very far away from other tents, in order to give their guests the time of their lives.

Thousands of people filled the stylishly lavish tiered hospitality decks and lounges by 4pm and there were plenty more buying tickets at the doors to secure their best night yet of the Hollywoodbets Durban July weekend. For VVIP and VIP guests, the marquee hosted family feasts. Included on the five-star menu were starters, salads and breads, for mains, guests enjoyed a variety of meats, poultry and vegetables and desserts. This menu was available until 9pm.

So, let's talk about the drinks... drinks by the glass were free for VIPs and VVIPs, and you could see guests came prepared to get tanked. By the time Mafikizolo hit the stage around 4.30pm, guests had already started the party of strong and were ready for the fine South African acts to hit the stage. This marquee is known for its stellar line-up of music acts. And this year's bill featured the likes of Prince Kaybee, Blxckie and DJ Fresh amongst others.