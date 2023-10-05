A look into donkey meat biltong: A delicacy that has caused a stir on social media

Have you ever tasted donkey meat before? If not, you may be surprised to know that in some parts of the world, including South Africa, it is considered a delicacy. Donkey meat is commonly consumed in countries like Italy, China, and Mexico. However, the meat is often referred to by a different name in each of these countries.

In South Africa, it is slowly gaining popularity in Mahikeng in the North West. A local entrepreneur, Mompati Kgomanyane-Modimogale, has opened a business selling donkey meat, which is quite a rare sight. In a recent interview with “IOL”, Kgomanyane-Modimogale said that he is trying to change the old narrative on donkeys. He said for a long time, people who ate donkey meat in the North West were labelled as “poor people”, but his determination and recent collaboration with universities and doctors have allowed the idea to gain traction.

Kgomanyane-Modimogale works on his farm, Modi Donkey Farm, which is based in a village in the North West. He said villagers had eaten it for a long time and even fed donkey milk to their children as a substitute for human breast milk. The news that donkey meat is a delicacy somewhere in SA has left many people across social media with mixed feelings. Browsing through X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, many noted that the meat is quite nutritious and delicious, while others scrapped the whole idea of eating it, labelling it “disgusting”.

A packet of donkey biltong made by Modi Donkey Farm. Picture: Supplied. With all the debate going on, reports reveal that aside from its delicious taste, donkey meat is also packed with nutrients. According to WebMD donkey meat contains the same levels of protein as beef and is rich in iron, calcium, and phosphorus although much more tender than it. They reveal that compared to that found in other forms of red meat, the mineral content in both donkey and horse meat has remarkable nutritional value.