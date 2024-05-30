A practical guide to eating less meat

With more and more people eating less meat (be it for health or environmental reasons), you are probably toying with the idea of doing the same. However, the idea of going partially or fully vegetarian may seem like a difficult task if you’ve been a seasoned meat eater nearly your entire life. It does not have to be, though.

Below are a few guidelines to follow in order to easily transition into eating less meat each week. Why should you consider eating less meat? Cutting down the amount of meat you eat has countless health benefits. It minimises the amount of saturated fat you consume, which reduces your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and some cancers.

Swapping the beef or chicken in your meals with legumes and vegetables could also save you money by slashing the cost of your weekly food shop. And it reduces your carbon footprint – so not only is eating less meat better for your health but it is better for the planet, too. Get a vegetarian or vegan cookbook from your local bookstore whose recipes sound like something you and your family would enjoy eating. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson Plan your meals ahead

The downfall of any diet is not being prepared. Look through some of the top-rated vegetarian recipes on Google. Get a vegetarian or vegan cookbook from your local bookstore whose recipes sound like something you and your family would enjoy eating and bookmark a couple of new things to try. Make a meal plan for the week, shop for the ingredients and prepare what you can ahead of time on the weekend.

Start with just one meatless day a week You can also start with just one meatless day a week. There is no prize for becoming vegetarian or vegan overnight (or ever, actually). So why not ease into it? Start with at least one day a week where you go meatless. Then every other week, add on another meatless day.

The snail’s pace is low-stress since you do not have to suddenly figure out every meal at once. And, to be honest, it is easier on your system as well. Are you planning to stop eating certain types of meat or to not eat meat on certain days of the week? Picture: Pexels/Sebastian Coman Photography Set specific goals

If going vegetarian or vegan is a bridge too far for you, then it is time to set yourself some targets: how much less meat do you want to eat? Are you planning to stop eating certain types of meat or to not eat meat on certain days of the week? Initiatives like Veganuary, and Meat Free Monday can help you to get into the habit of making more plant-based meals, while also providing a helpful degree of accountability to others. Doing it alone can be hard. Finding a community is really helpful when you are making a transition like this.

Be creative but also simple Have you ever heard of the phrase, “eat a rainbow”? As in, make sure your meals are colourful and vibrant. Well, it is important to remember it is also okay if you sometimes want plain and simple meals, too. In an ideal world, we would all have plates full of fresh fruit and vegetables, however, that is not always realistic.

Do not put stress on yourself to eat so extravagantly and creatively all of the time. Smoothie bowls are fantastic but sometimes jam on toast is also fine. The options for meat alternatives are endless. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson Use meat alternatives From tofu, tempeh and soya meat to whole grains, nuts, and pulses, the options for meat alternatives are endless.

Supermarket shelves are lined with delicious options, all at varying costs. All you need to do is figure out which ones you enjoy cooking with and eating. Eat what you already know and love You may not realise this, but you likely have a few meatless recipes you already enjoy in your back pocket. Maybe it is mom’s hearty bean soup or a gooey grilled cheese sandwich.

By cooking these familiar recipes, eating vegetarian will not feel like a chore because, technically, nothing has really changed. Listen to your body Pay attention to how your body responds to changes in your diet. If you are feeling exhausted or ill since making the change, it is a good idea to check in with a healthcare professional to make sure you are meeting your nutritional requirements.