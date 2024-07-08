Achieve your body goals with these quick winter workout routines

Winter is the perfect time for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) because not only does it help you keep warm but it also helps you achieve your body goals faster.
HIIT workouts don’t need hours, a good 20 minutes will get your heart pumping, which is great for your overall heart health.
Exercises you can do at home this winter:
The Living Room Blitz
Not having access to the gym doesn’t mean you cannot have a workout. Home workouts are just as good. You need to create space in your home.
Try this quick routine will get your heart rate up in no time:
- 30 seconds of jumping jacks
- 30 seconds of high knees
- 30 seconds of burpees
- 30 seconds of mountain climbers
Repeat the circuit four times, resting for a minute between each round.
The Backyard Burn
If you have a backyard, you can take your workout session outside and try the following exercises:
- 1 minute of skipping rope
- 1 minute of sprinting on the spot
- 1 minute of bodyweight squats
Do this circuit five times. The fresh air will boost your energy and warm you up.
The Kitchen Groove
Turn your kitchen into a dance floor and get your groove on with this fun HIIT dance party:
- 1 minute of freestyle dancing (go wild!)
- 1 minute of squat jumps
- 1 minute of fast feet (run on the spot like you mean it!)
Dance your heart out for five rounds.
The Couch Potato Crusher
Okay, you can be near the couch – just don’t sit on it! Try this HIIT routine to crush any lingering laziness:
- 1 minute of tricep dips using the couch
- 1 minute of step-ups (alternate legs)
- 1 minute of push-ups
Complete five rounds with 30-second breaks in between.
Source: Shower To Shower