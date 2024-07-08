Achieve your body goals with these quick winter workout routines

Winter is the perfect time for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) because not only does it help you keep warm but it also helps you achieve your body goals faster. HIIT workouts don’t need hours, a good 20 minutes will get your heart pumping, which is great for your overall heart health.

Exercises you can do at home this winter: The Living Room Blitz Not having access to the gym doesn’t mean you cannot have a workout. Home workouts are just as good. You need to create space in your home.

Try this quick routine will get your heart rate up in no time: 30 seconds of jumping jacks

30 seconds of high knees

30 seconds of burpees

30 seconds of mountain climbers Repeat the circuit four times, resting for a minute between each round. The Backyard Burn

If you have a backyard, you can take your workout session outside and try the following exercises: 1 minute of skipping rope

1 minute of sprinting on the spot

1 minute of bodyweight squats Do this circuit five times. The fresh air will boost your energy and warm you up. Backyard workouts are great for catching the sun. Picture: Pexels. The Kitchen Groove

Turn your kitchen into a dance floor and get your groove on with this fun HIIT dance party: 1 minute of freestyle dancing (go wild!)

1 minute of squat jumps

1 minute of fast feet (run on the spot like you mean it!) Dance your heart out for five rounds. The Couch Potato Crusher