Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Achieve your body goals with these quick winter workout routines

Home workouts are just as good. Picture: Pexels.

Home workouts are just as good. Picture: Pexels.

Published Jul 8, 2024

Share

Winter is the perfect time for high-intensity interval training (HIIT) because not only does it help you keep warm but it also helps you achieve your body goals faster.

HIIT workouts don’t need hours, a good 20 minutes will get your heart pumping, which is great for your overall heart health.

Exercises you can do at home this winter:

The Living Room Blitz

Not having access to the gym doesn’t mean you cannot have a workout. Home workouts are just as good. You need to create space in your home.

Try this quick routine will get your heart rate up in no time:

  • 30 seconds of jumping jacks
  • 30 seconds of high knees
  • 30 seconds of burpees
  • 30 seconds of mountain climbers

Repeat the circuit four times, resting for a minute between each round.

The Backyard Burn

If you have a backyard, you can take your workout session outside and try the following exercises:

  • 1 minute of skipping rope
  • 1 minute of sprinting on the spot
  • 1 minute of bodyweight squats

Do this circuit five times. The fresh air will boost your energy and warm you up.

Backyard workouts are great for catching the sun. Picture: Pexels.

The Kitchen Groove

Turn your kitchen into a dance floor and get your groove on with this fun HIIT dance party:

  • 1 minute of freestyle dancing (go wild!)
  • 1 minute of squat jumps
  • 1 minute of fast feet (run on the spot like you mean it!)

Dance your heart out for five rounds.

The Couch Potato Crusher

Okay, you can be near the couch – just don’t sit on it! Try this HIIT routine to crush any lingering laziness:

  • 1 minute of tricep dips using the couch
  • 1 minute of step-ups (alternate legs)
  • 1 minute of push-ups

Complete five rounds with 30-second breaks in between.

Source: Shower To Shower

Related Topics:

health welfaregym workout routinesbody positivitybodyadvicemindfulness