Activists and experts unite to tackle worsening child food crisis

In a bid to tackle the growing rates of severe acute malnutrition and child hunger, a group of passionate activists for food access and affordability recently came together at a meeting. Organised by the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and the DG Murray Trust, the meeting aimed to identify urgent measures to combat this alarming issue.

Representatives from Cosatu, the South African Council of Churches, civil society groups, and academics were among the attendees of this crucial gathering. The group unanimously endorsed the proposal put forth by the DG Murray Trust and the Grow Great Zero-Stunting Campaign. This proposal urges the government and the food industry to equally contribute to making at least one product label of ten highly nutritious foods more affordable for poorer households. The key aspect of the proposal is the request for food manufacturers and retailers to implement a "double discount" on the specified list of ten best buy foods.

This means that the amount of profit waived by the industry would be matched by a retail subsidy provided by the government. Dr Linda Ncube Nkomo, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund, highlights the urgency of this initiative by pointing out that "there were over 15,000 cases of severe acute malnutrition requiring hospitalization in the 2022/3 financial year, according to data from the Department of Health." However, Dr. Nkomo points out that these numbers only scratch the surface of the problem.

“Malnutrition is the underlying cause of about one-third of all child deaths in South Africa today, despite Section 28 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to nutrition for every child,” she said. The issue of food insecurity has emerged as a significant public health concern, with the “right to food and basic nutrition” being enshrined in both the United Nations Charter and the South African Constitution. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the UN defines food security as “when all people, at all times, have physical, social, and economic access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food that meets their dietary needs and food preferences for an active and healthy life”.

The FAO emphasises that food availability should go beyond mere subsistence. Shockingly, one in four people in Sub-Saharan Africa experienced under-nutrition in 2017, accounting for about one-third of the global population suffering from chronic hunger in the same year. According to actuarial projections, by 2030, Africa will be home to 90% of the world’s poorest individuals.

The problem of acute malnutrition exacerbates the already high levels of food insecurity in South Africa, with over a quarter of children under the age of five suffering from nutritional stunting. Dr Edzani Mphaphuli, Executive Director of the Grow Great Zero-Stunting Campaign, highlights the long-term consequences of this issue by stating, “Poor physical growth is just one manifestation of much deeper damage being done to the life-long well-being of children, not least to their brain development”. He added: “If we don't stop stunting now, we shouldn’t expect learning outcomes to improve or our economy to grow.”

Malnutrition is a critical issue that adversely affects the health and well-being of children. Malnutrition can stunt a child's growth, leading to a lower height and weight for their age. This is known as stunting, and it can have long-term consequences on their physical and cognitive development. Furthermore, undernourished children often have weakened immune systems, making them more susceptible to infectious diseases such as pneumonia, diarrhoea, and malaria. These illnesses can have serious consequences and even lead to death.

Experts concur that chronic malnutrition can negatively impact a child's brain development, resulting in cognitive impairments and learning difficulties. Malnourished children may have trouble concentrating, difficulty learning, and lower IQ scores. Different types of malnutrition can lead to specific nutrient deficiencies. For example, a lack of vitamin A can cause visual impairments, while iron deficiency anaemia can lead to fatigue, weakness, and impaired cognitive function. In addition, malnourished children are more likely to face long-term health complications, including increased risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and metabolic disorders later in life.

In response to a troubling trend, the dedicated activists has put forward a proposal to combat the exploitation of the poorest mothers by the food formula industry. These mothers, who often suffer from malnutrition themselves, struggle to afford the high costs of infant formula. As a result, they dilute the milk to make it last longer, depriving their babies of essential protein and vitamins. The activist group is calling on the food formula industry to stop prioritising massive profits at the expense of these vulnerable mothers and their infants.

They are urging the industry to implement a “double-discounted basket” of 10 Best Buy foods, making them more affordable for those living below the food poverty line. By doing so, they aim to ensure that every child has access to the necessary nutrition for healthy development. Additionally, the group is demanding government intervention to address this pressing issue. They are urging the government to establish effective programs in every province that can identify children at high risk and provide nutritional supplementation to those who are failing to thrive.

Dr David Harrison, CEO of the DG Murray Trust, expressed hope in the progress being made. He pointed out that no sector of society, whether it be government, labour, civil society, or industry, should dismiss substantive proposals to feed South Africa’s children as too challenging without presenting a better alternative. The activists have taken on the responsibility of actively monitoring food prices and challenging the food industry to prioritise the well-being of one-third of young children living below the food poverty line.