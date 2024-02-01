Adrian Appiolaza announced as the new creative director of Moschino

Italian fashion house Moschino has revealed its new creative director and it’s none other than Adrian Appiolaza. The chairperson of the brand, Massimo Ferretti, announced on Tuesday that Appiolaza is joining the Aeffe Group.

“The House of Moschino is pleased to announce the appointment of Adrian Appiolaza as the new creative director. “With his arrival at Moschino, Appiolaza brings with him a unique wealth of experience, creativity and knowledge of the history of fashion that will be instrumental to write a wonderful new chapter in the adventure of the brand founded by Franco Moschino. “I was immediately struck by the explosive creativity of Appiolaza, a personality full of energy and enthusiasm, elements that have always distinguished the history of the Moschino brand. I wish Adrian all the best to build a great success story with us,” said Ferretti.

Appiolaza boasts an impressive CV. With more than 10 years in the fashion industry, he has worked with big brands such as Loewe and Chloé as a women’s ready-to-wear design director At Moschino, he will be responsible for the women's, men's and accessories collections and will make his debut with the autumn/winter 2024 women’s collection to be showcased on February 22 at Milan Fashion Week. “The jackets with 3D postcards, the dress with a skirt made with 20 bras, the countless trompe-l'oeil: as a creative and a collector, the list of creations by Franco Moschino that have entered the history of fashion is almost endless,” said Appiolaza.