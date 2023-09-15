AFI announces Joburg Fashion Week dates

Joburg will be painted red this summer when African Fashion International hosts Joburg Fashion Week.
AFI Joburg Fashion Week will be held at multiple venues across Joburg to highlight the city’s strengths as a cultural and economic hub, with The Campus declared as the main venue.
“At the centre of our work at AFI are our customers and stakeholders, especially designers whose work we celebrate. We aim to provide exceptional service and experience to our customers and partners.
“The Campus │ The Forum in Bryanston is an excellent venue for a great experience and meeting and networking with people from across sectors,” says Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the executive chairman of AFI.
Besides the fashion show, where designers will be showcasing their collections to a massive crowd of the media, fashion buyers and critics, lovers of fashion and the general public, there will also be a marketplace to shop all the garments that will be showcased.
“A retail marketplace will be set up in the garden, giving audiences access to various exhibitors selling products such as fashion accessories, wellness and beauty products.
“With the holiday season around the corner, AFI has become the go-to ‘Shop the Runway’ place for all holiday shopping and other needs for holidaymakers and ready-to-wear clothes,” says Dr Moloi-Motsepe.
“AFI has created a solid platform not only to develop and showcase talent and innovation from the global south, but to also drive commerce.
“We are on a mission to develop an ecosystem that enables the development and growth of the business of Fashion on the African continent, serving as a bridge between African creatives and the global fashion market,” she adds.
AFI Joburg Fashion Week is scheduled to take place on November 8-12 at The Forum in Bryanston, Joburg.