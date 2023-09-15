AFI announces Joburg Fashion Week dates

AFI Joburg Fashion Week will be held at multiple venues across Joburg to highlight the city’s strengths as a cultural and economic hub, with The Campus declared as the main venue.

“At the centre of our work at AFI are our customers and stakeholders, especially designers whose work we celebrate. We aim to provide exceptional service and experience to our customers and partners.

“The Campus │ The Forum in Bryanston is an excellent venue for a great experience and meeting and networking with people from across sectors,” says Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the executive chairman of AFI.

Besides the fashion show, where designers will be showcasing their collections to a massive crowd of the media, fashion buyers and critics, lovers of fashion and the general public, there will also be a marketplace to shop all the garments that will be showcased.