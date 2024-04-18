AFI to host the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 black carpet

The countdown to the Metro FM Music Awards 2024 has begun, and all roads lead to Mbombela on Freedom Day. This year’s Metro Awards will take place at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga, on April 27, and African Fashion International will be in charge of the black carpet.

Guests, nominees and artists attending the event are expected to walk in black carpet and stylish garb, and we hope they will all be dressed by African designers because what’s better than African fashion? Founder and CEO of AFI, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, said partnering with Metro FM was important because, as one of the leading fashion organisations in the continent, they wanted to bring an African fashion experience to the people where the audience gets to be the fashion show stars! “Particularly as we commemorate Freedom Day, the AFI Fashion Experience aims to leverage the cultural industry to weave a more connected and compassionate society. Fashion goes beyond just aesthetics.

“It offers a platform for self-expression and diverse narratives to convene and flourish.” It makes sense why the organisation had to push back the Cape Town Fashion Week this season because they wanted the people in Mpumalanga to engage in and be part of an exclusive and elevated cultural show often inaccessible to many. “This is a cultural moment! The Metro FM Music Awards celebrate South Africa’s music scene, and AFI is thrilled to bring quality craftmanship by African designers alongside it.