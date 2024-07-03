Africa Fashion International partners with Miss South Africa

Africa Fashion International (AFI) has joined forces with the Miss South Africa organisation. AFI, renowned for hosting massive fashion shows in Africa, will provide designer garments for the contestants during the competition through its retail platforms, the House of Nala store and the AFI Privé Atelier.

On their journey to becoming Miss South Africa, contestants will be styled in garments from the House of Nala collective of designers, showcasing the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of African luxury fashion brands. Selected contestants will also get to adorn bespoke creations designed and crafted by the AFI Privé Atelier. “Through the years, reigning Miss South Africa titleholders have sparked necessary national dialogues that have amplified the voices of women in our society,” said Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the founder and CEO of AFI.

Natasha Joubert and Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe. Picture: Supplied “With each contestant, our goal is to imaginatively showcase their values and beliefs through their garments. In this partnership with AFI’s House of Nala and Miss SA, we hope to make a powerful statement for woman empowerment while also celebrating the elegance of diverse African identities.” Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil said she was pleased to partner with an organisation that shared the same values as Miss SA. “We are thrilled to welcome AFI as our official fashion sponsor. It is a fitting partnership given that we share very similar core values, such as the empowerment of disadvantaged women and the importance of education and skills development.