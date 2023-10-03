African designers set to showcase at the Confections X Collections

The spotlight is on African designers, and they are shining brightly. African designers will once again come together to show their world their respective talents at the annual Confections X Collections (CxC) fashion show that will be held in Cape Town.

From November 8 -12, African designers will participate in exclusive salon-style fashion shows at Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel. This fashion show is like no other, where people sit and watch the models strut on the runway. CxC is more like a high-tea party, where guests are treated to cakes and sweets while the models walk around in designer garments. Speaking of which, the designers who will be showcasing this year are Cape Towns trailblazers: the “Prince of Prints” Chu Suwannapha of Chulaap as well as returning talent and internationally acclaimed winner of the 2020 LVMH Prize, Sindiso Khumalo.

They will be joined by Nigerian-based Bubu Ogisi of IAMISIGO, dedicated to preserving the ancestral textile techniques of her heritage; Adeju Thompson, founder of Lagos Space Programme; and Johannesburg-based Mantsho by Palesa Mokubung, whose bold print-centric garments are rooted in African indigenous culture. Because this event will be a fusion of fashion and food, Mount Nelson’s pastry chef, Vicky Gurovich, will collaborate with each designer to create bespoke creations of their imagining for the limited-edition menu – completely invigorating the hotel’s institutional Afternoon Tea. For this installation, CxC has partnered with Twyg, an independent magazine advocating for fashion sustainability.

“Being involved in CXC from its inception has been such a privilege,” says Jackie May, Founder and Editor of Twyg. “This year, we’re excited to be showcasing homegrown talent, as well as two West African slow-fashion designers. “For the second year running, we are highlighting the work of those championing a culture of care, honouring their artisans, and celebrating African fashion.”