African stars show off style at Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 collections

It’s menswear collections at Paris Fashion Week and African stars in attendance have been slaying at one of the world’s fashion capitals. Paris Fashion Week, which started on June 18, saw African creatives showcase their A-fashion game on day two.

Some of the stars who were sitting in the front row included amapiano sensation Uncle Waffles, who looked sophisticated in a Louis Vuitton outfit. She wore a white lace shirt, khaki pants, a denim denim jacket with beaded embroidery and black pointed heels. She completed the look with sunglasses, and a neckpiece and her blonde wig matched well. Her entire look was from the brand’s Fall 2024 collection. Uncle Waffles at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Instagram Waffles was seated next to Rema, who looked cool in denim and a maroon and white baseball jacket. Next to him was ASAP Ferg, who donned oversized denim Bermuda shorts with brown cowboy boots and a brown trench coat.

Nigerian singer Tems looked ravishing in cream pants paired with a white trench coat with grey-brownish velvet flower embellishment, completing the look with a brown leather satchel bag. Tems at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Instagram Wizkid, also from Nigeria, served all the coolness in black shorts, white shorts and a brown pullover. The white sneakers and black sunglasses added more flair to his look, highlighting the fashionista he is. Other African artists who attended Paris Fashion Week include Ghanaian Reggae, dancehall and Afropop star Stone Bwoy and Vic Mensa, who attended Feng Chen Wang’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection showcase.