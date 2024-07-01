Allan Gray Orbis Foundation opens 2024 high school scholarship applications for Grade 6 learners

THE Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, a member of the Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, opened its annual applications for the High School Scholarship Programme to all current and eligible Grade 6 learners across South Africa. The High School Scholarship is designed to nurture young entrepreneurial development and aims to produce confident scholars with entrepreneurial thinking, unlocked potential, leadership qualities, a desire to create value and to solve our countries most pressing social and economic challenges.

To be a successful recipient of this scholarship, Grade 6 learners must demonstrate academic excellence, entrepreneurial leadership potential, as well as financial need. The programme offers Grade 6 learners funding to enrol at leading high schools across the country in addition to support and interventions that develop their entrepreneurial talents. Application requirements:

– Applicants must be in Grade 6 this year (2024) to apply. – Applicant must not be older than 12 years of age and not younger than 11 years of age in Grade 6 (Candidates must be born in 2012 and 2013). – Clearly demonstrate financial need (Household income must not exceed a monthly gross income of R20 000, including business revenue).

– Applicant must obtain a minimum of 70% for English and mathematics in Grade 5. – Applicant must be a South African citizen. Some of the main elements covered by the scholarship:

– Tuition and boarding. – Uniform, stationery, textbooks, toiletries and casual clothing. – A monthly allowance.

– Support for extra murals. – Workshops, speaker events and seminars. – Regional entrepreneurial experience sessions.

– Annual entrepreneurial conference. – Online learning conference. – Programme officer (mentorship, one on one Courageous Conversation).

Ways to apply: Visit www.allangrayorbis.org to apply online or download the application forms. Post application form to Allan Gray Orbis Foundation, Freepost no: CB 11349 Kloof Street, 8008. Register your mail so you can track it to avoid the application form from being lost.