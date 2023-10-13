Amazing ways to use mushrooms this World Mushroom Day

Every day should be World Mushroom Day but it turns out that the generally agreed date is October 15, so let us scream and shout. And let us celebrate the mighty ’shroom together!

The mighty mushroom is a superhero in many ways beyond its unbeatable taste. Nutritionally, mushrooms contain up to 60% of our daily recommended intake of many required vitamins and minerals. We all know that mushrooms add lots of flavour to any dinner dish. But they are not just tasty, they are also good for you as they are full of fibre, protein and antioxidants.

So let us celebrate our humble friend the mushroom. They rarely take centre stage and do not really like the limelight, but sometimes we have to shine a light on these mouthfuls of goodness. Here are recipes to help you celebrate, courtesy of Capsicum Culinary Studio chefs. Garlic mushrooms. Picture: Supplied Garlic mushrooms

Serves: 4-6 Ingredients 300g baby button mushrooms

1 tsp basil 1 tsp fresh thyme 1 tsp Parmesan cheese, finely grated (optional)

4 tbsp unsalted butter 1 tsp olive oil 2 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tsp oregano ½ tsp sea salt ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Method Wipe the top of the mushrooms with a damp kitchen towel. (Do not run the mushrooms under water or soak them as this will cause too much saturation in the pan, preventing the mushroom edges from crisping. Over medium heat, heat the butter in a pan along with the oil until the butter melts and combines with the oil.

Once melted, add the mushrooms and leave for 4-5 minutes until golden and have developed crispy edges. Add the garlic and herbs and cook for a further minute until fragrant. Season with salt and pepper. For an extra kick, sprinkle Parmesan cheese over the mushrooms before serving.

Stuffed portobello mushrooms. Picture: Supplied Stuffed portobello mushrooms Ingredients 6 medium portobello mushrooms (stems removed)

200g spinach, chopped 2 tbsp minced red onion 1 chopped scallion

¾ cup plain yoghurt ¼ cup mayonnaise 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ tsp tarragon ¼ garlic powder ¼ sea salt

Fresh ground black pepper ⅓ cup breadcrumbs Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C. Scoop out the portobello mushroom centres and remove the stems. Spray a pan with non-stick cooking spray and place the mushroom caps up onto the tray. Drizzle with olive oil and use your hands to rub all over the mushrooms. Sprinkle salt over mushroom caps then bake for 13-15 minutes or until tender.

Remove from the oven and drain any excess liquid. Meanwhile, wash and drain the spinach thoroughly. In a bowl, combine the spinach, scallions and onions with the plain yoghurt, mayonnaise, ¾ cup of Parmesan cheese, tarragon, garlic powder, kosher salt and black pepper. Lower oven to 190°C. Evenly spoon the mixture onto the roasted mushrooms and top with the remaining Parmesan cheese.