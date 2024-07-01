An easy curry scrambled eggs recipe to start your day

If you are like me and enjoy having eggs as your breakfast staple, you would know that it is essential to keep those egg dishes varied and creative. There is nothing wrong with plain fried eggs, but let’s face it, it can get a little boring. While eggs have gotten a bad rap over the years, they are a very nutritious food and are good to consume in moderation.

Eggs are a healthy natural whole food that contains a wide range of important nutrients. According to research, they are packed with 13 essential nutrients for every stage of life – from infancy to old age. Studies also found that eggs have several distinctive health benefits like helping to improve growth and development, supporting brain health, and maintaining vision.

The easily digestible nutrients found in eggs such as vitamin D, are vital for bone and muscle development in children. Another beautiful thing about eggs is their versatility and convenience. This little power food is easily one of the most convenient foods available. If you need a snack that will get you through to dinner and won’t make you crash after an hour, grab a hard-boiled egg.

If your kids are hungry, make a quick egg salad sandwich. It contains less sugar than convenience foods, provides better energy and tastes great. You can enjoy them scrambled, boiled, fried or even baked into a cake or muffin. They also go well with just about anything, from whole-grain toast to avocados. While eggs are traditionally considered a breakfast food, they do not have to be limited to mornings. They make a great protein source for lunch and dinner too.

But if you are looking for breakfast inspiration, this curry scrambled eggs recipe courtesy of the South African Poultry Association is a delicious and slightly more exotic take on regular scrambled eggs. Curry scrambled eggs Ingredients

8 large eggs ¼ cup fat-free milk ½ tsp curry powder

¼ tsp salt ⅛ tsp pepper ⅛ tsp ground cardamom, optional

2 medium tomatoes, sliced or chopped Method In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, curry powder, salt, pepper, and, if desired, cardamom until blended.