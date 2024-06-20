Are you drinking cocktails the right way? Mixologist shares importance of drinking a glass of water per cocktail

Holidays, parties and warm weather have one sure thing in common: alcohol consumption. But boozy festivities can lead to a not-so-enjoyable morning after. Drinking water while consuming alcohol is an important part of minimising its effects. Staying hydrated not only improves your mental capacity but also helps your body flush out toxins and protects your skin.

If you're planning to enjoy a few cocktails, you need to make sure you're drinking water with them for a better experience. Picture: Pexels/Isabella Mendes Does alcohol dehydrate you? Yes, it absolutely does. Alcohol is a diuretic, a substance that increases the amount of urine produced. According to Healthline, the leading health information publisher in the US, alcohol “causes your body to remove fluid from your blood through your renal system, which includes the kidneys, ureters, and bladder, at a much quicker rate than other liquids.” Since you are expelling more water from the body, that leaves less water inside and causes dehydration.

That said, if you are planning to enjoy a few alcoholic beverages like cocktails, master mixologist at NIO Cocktails Patrick Pistolesi suggests you make sure you are drinking water with them for a better experience. According to Pistolesi, following the ‘1 for 1 rule’, drinking a glass of water per cocktail, is the best way to fully enjoy your drinks. “If you want to drink several cocktails, the strong flavours can lead to flavour fatigue, where your taste buds are overwhelmed and the taste won't be the same as the first sip," he says.

If you're planning to enjoy a few cocktails, you need to make sure you're drinking water with them for a better experience. Picture: Pexels/Deejaysankssa He explains how water can enhance flavour appreciation. "Sipping water between drinks helps reset your taste buds, keeping them fresh and sensitive to flavours. This allows you to fully enjoy each cocktail. “By cleansing your palate, you can better distinguish the unique ingredients and craftsmanship in each drink.

“This is especially helpful when switching between different cocktails, such as moving from the strong coffee flavour in an espresso martini to the refreshing minty taste of a mojito,” notes Pistolesi. He also notes that it is not just about taste, but drinking water also improves digestion. "Alcohol can slow down the digestive process, causing discomfort or bloating. But drinking water regularly helps to maintain good digestion, so you can feel good and enjoy your evening without any discomfort.”