Ashieqah Francis, aka Ashbarber, proves her chops in the barbering industry

In our quest to unearth Mzansi’s phenomenal barrier breakers for Women’s Month, we met Ashieqah Francis also known as “Ashbarber”. The single mom of two has carved her name firmly in the barbering sector of Cape Town where she is in high demand for her snipping and shaving services.

A popular myth is that men make the best barbers and the industry is cut out for men, but Francis is turning the tables and proving that women can do an equally fine job at men grooming yet society finds it shocking. Francis says she receives compliments from clients who often say, “You’re a woman and you can do such good barbering.” Francis started as a shampoo girl and cleaner in a hair salon 14 years ago, with a dream of starting her own barbershop one day.

“I used to be an operator and then started blowing hair, then grew rapidly to the point that I fell in love with doing mens grooming … it was my calling, I couldn’t see myself doing anything else. “I yearned for a challenge, and then pursue the barbering department at the salon and would speak to my clients and tell them I would have my own shop one day. “After a few years, a client asked me about my goals, Covid-19 arrived and this very client offered myself and a friend a space in the CBD and it’s been an amazing journey since then.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ashbarber (@ashbarber86) Francis says the feeling of being a female barber is amazing, she enjoys being asked about her job and the odd reactions people make. SAMA award-winning artist Chad Saaiman also had his hair done by Francis. He said: “Ash is great, professional and created an amazing environment and atmosphere. The space is also amazing, in the heart of our culture.”